The Linear Algebra Survival Guide
1st Edition
Illustrated with Mathematica
Description
The Linear Algebra Survival Guide offers a concise introduction to the difficult core topics of linear algebra, guiding you through the powerful graphic displays and visualization of Mathematica that make the most abstract theories seem simple - allowing you to tackle realistic problems using simple mathematical manipulations. This resource is therefore a guide to learning the content of Mathematica in a practical way, enabling you to manipulate potential solutions/outcomes, and learn creatively. No starting knowledge of the Mathematica system is required to use the book. Desktop, laptop, web-based versions of Mathematica are available on all major platforms. Mathematica Online for tablet and smartphone systems are also under development and increases the reach of the guide as a general reference, teaching and learning tool.
Key Features
- Includes computational oriented information that complements the essential topics in linear algebra.
- Presents core topics in a simple, straightforward way with examples for exploring computational illustrations, graphics, and displays using Mathematica.
- Provides numerous examples of short code in the text, which can be modified for use with exercises to develop graphics displays for teaching, learning, and demonstrations.
Readership
Students taking a first or second course in linear algebra or needing a reference of the basics
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Linear Systems
Chapter 2: Matrix Algebra
Chapter 3: Determinants
Chapter 4: Vector Spaces
Chapter 5: Linear Transformations
Chapter 6: Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors
Chapter 7: Norms and Inner Products
Chapter 8: Orthogonally
Chapter 9: Singular Values and Singular Vectors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 4th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124095311
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124095205
About the Author
Fred Szabo
Author of:
The Linear Algebra Survival Guide, 1st Edition
Actuaries' Survival Guide, 2nd Edition
Actuaries' Survival Guide, 1st Edition
Linear Algebra: An Introduction using Maple, 1st Edition
Linear Algebra: An Introduction using Mathematica, 1st Edition
Fred E. Szabo is professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Concordia University in Canada. He completed his undergraduate studies at Oxford University under the guidance of Sir Michael Dummett and received a Ph.D. in mathematics from McGill University under the supervision of Joachim Lambek. After postdoctoral studies at Oxford University and visiting professorships at several European universities, he returned to Concordia University as a faculty member and dean of graduate studies. For more than twenty years, he developed methods for the teaching of mathematics with technology. In 2012 he was honored at the annual Wolfram Technology Conference for his work on "A New Kind of Learning" with a Wolfram Innovator Award. He is currently professor and Provost Fellow at Concordia University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics, Concordia University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Reviews
"...most useful for the Mathematica aspects, and that for tyros or occasional users. " --MAA.org