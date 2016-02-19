The Leukotrienes
1st Edition
Chemistry and Biology
Description
The Leukotrienes, Chemistry and Biology discusses the significant scientific progress of leukotrienes, from the discovery of slow-reacting substance to the chemical identification of a mixture of leukotrienes. Composed of 11 chapters, the book presents an enormous increase in research on the chemistry and biology of these and related substances, especially as they relate to the etiology of allergic and inflammatory diseases.
After briefly discussing the continuing perspectives on the leukotriene biology, the book describes the structure, synthesis, formation, and biological actions of leukotrienes. This is followed by a discussion on arachidonic metabolism for the development of therapeutic agents specifically designed to either inhibit the synthesis or antagonize the effects of the leukotrienes. The book also looks into the biochemical and pharmacologic control of the synthesis and actions of leukotrienes. The information is considered in the context of the specific enzymes in the pathway that may be affected by any given agent. The in vivo studies on the pulmonary mechanical effect of leukotrienes, the pharmacologic activity of leukotriene receptors, and the antagonistic property of peptidoleukotrienes as an approach to allergic disease treatment are considered in the concluding chapters of the book.
This book will be of value to scientists and researchers interested in hypersensitivity reactions, inflammation, and allergic diseases.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Historical and Continuing Perspectives on the Biology of the Leukotrienes
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Characterization of SRS-A
III. Recognition of the Components of SRS-A, the Leukotrienes
IV. Studies of Target Tissue Responses
V. Clinical Pharmacology
References
2. Structure Elucidation and Total Synthesis of the Leukotrienes
I. Introduction
II. Discovery of the Leukotrienes
III. Structure Elucidation and Synthesis of SRS-A
IV. Trienic Isomers of LTA4 and LTC4
V. Additional Syntheses of LTA4 and Diastereomers
VI. Synthesis of Leukotriene B4 and Its Isomers
VII. Synthesis of Leukotriene Analogs—Modification of the ω Portion of Leukotrienes
VIII. Synthesis of Structural Analogs of Leukotrienes C4, D4, and E4—Modification of the Polar Region
IX. Synthesis of LTB4 Analogs
X. Novel Leukotrienes
References
3. Platelet Arachidonate Lipoxygenase
I. Introduction
II. Platelet Lipoxygenase (Arachidonate: Oxygen Oxidoreductase)
III. Inhibitors
IV. Effects of Lipoxygenase Products on Platelets
References
4. The Lipoxygenases in Leukocytes and Other Mammalian Cells
I. General Features
II. Lipoxygenases in Mammalian Tissues
III. 5-Lipoxygenase Products
IV. Kinetics of 5-Lipoxygenase Product Formation in Activated Cells
V. Characterization of the 5-Lipoxygenase Enzyme in RBL-1 Cells
References
5. Characterization of Leukotriene Formation
I. Introduction
II. Calcium Stimulation of the 5-Lipoxygenase
III. Requirement of Reduced Glutathione
IV. Subcellular Localization of Leukotriene-Forming Enzymes
V. Kinetic Studies of 5-HETE, LTA4, and LTB4 Synthesis
VI. Substrate Specificity for Leukotriene Formation via the 5-Lipoxygenase
VII. Effect of Various Acetylenic Fatty Acids on Leukotriene Formation
VIII. Summary and Conclusion
References
6. Inhibitors of Leukotriene Synthesis and Action
I. Introduction
II. Nonselective Inhibitors
III. Selective Inhibitors
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
7. Lipoxygenase Products: Mediation of Inflammatory Responses and Inhibition of Their Formation
I. Introduction
II. Metabolism of Arachidonic Acid
III. Pathophysiological Properties of Lipoxygenase Products
IV. Formation of Leukotrienes in Various Tissues
V. Lipoxygenase Inhibition and Its Consequences
VI. Conclusions
References
8. Biological Actions of the Leukotrienes
I. Introduction
II. Leukotriene B4 and Leukotrienes with Amino Acid Residues at C-6
III. Pharmacological Actions of the Leukotrienes
IV. Conclusions
References
9. Biochemical and Cellular Characteristics of the Regulation of Human Leukocyte Function by Lipoxygenase Products of Arachidonic Acid
I. Generation and Degradation of Lipoxygenase Products of Arachidonic Acid in Leukocytes
II. Regulation of Lipoxygenase Pathways by Endogenous Factors and Pharmacological Agents
III. Lipoxygenase Products of Arachidonic Acid as Mediators of PMN-Leukocyte and Monocyte Function
IV. Interactions of Lipoxygenase and Cyclooxygenase Products of Arachidonic Acid in the Modulation of PMN-Leukocyte Function
V. Lipoxygenase Products of Arachidonic Acid as Intracellular Functional Constituents
VI. Lipoxygenase Products of Arachidonic Acid as Mediators of T-Lymphocyte Function
References
10. Pulmonary Pharmacology of the Leukotrienes
I. Slow-Reacting Substance of Anaphylaxis (SRS-A)
II. The Structure and Biosynthesis of Leukotrienes
III. Leukotrienes and the Lung
IV. Leukotriene Analogs
V. Conclusions
References
11. Pharmacologic Antagonism of the Leukotrienes
I. Introduction
II. Pharmacologic Approaches to Studying Receptors
III. Leukotriene Receptors
IV. Antagonism of Peptidoleukotrienes as an Approach to the Treatment of Allergic Diseases
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156073