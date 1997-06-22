The Leucocyte Antigen Factsbook
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Abbreviations. Dedication.
The Introductory Chapters: Introduction. The Discovery and Biochemical Analysis of Leucocyte Surface Antigens. Protein Superfamilies and Cell Surface Molecules. The Architecture and Interactions of Leucocyte Surface Molecules.
The Leucocyte Antigens: CD1. CD2. CD3/TCR. CD4. CD5. CD6. CD7. CD8. CD9. CD10. CD11a. CD11b. CD11c.Integrin aD Subunit. CDw12. CD13. CD14. CD15. CD15s. CD16. CDw17. CD18. CD19. CD20. CD21. CD22. CD23. CD24. CD26. CD27. CD28. CD29. CD30. CD31. CD32. CD33. CD34. CD35. CD36. CD37. CD38. CD39. CD40. CD41. CD42a, CD42b. CD43. CD44. CD45. CD46. CD47. CD48. CD49a. CD49b. CD49c. CD49d. CD49e. CD49f. CD50. CD51. CD52. CD53. CD54. CD55. CD56. CD57. CD58. CD59. CD60. CD61. CD62E. CD62L. CD62P. CD63. CD64. CD65. CD66. CD68. CD69. CD70. CD71. CD72. CD73. CD74. CDw75. CDw76. CD77. CD79/BCR. CD80. CD81. CD82. CD83. CD84. CD85. CD86. CD87. CD88. CD89. CD90. CD91. CDw92. CD93. CD94. CD95. CD96. CD97. CD98. CD99. CD100. CD101. CD102. CD103. CD104. CD105. CD106. CD107a, CD107b. CDw108. CD109. CD117. CD120a, CD120b. CD134. CD135. CDw137. CD138. CD147. CD148. CDw150. CD151. CD152. CD153. CD154. CD161. CD162. CD163. CD166. 114/A10. 2B4. 4-1BBL. Aminopeptidase A. B-G. Chemokine Receptors. c-kitL. CMRF35 Antigen. DEC-205. DNAM-1. ESL-1. F4/80. FasL. FceRI. FLT3 Ligand. FPR. Galectin 3. G-CSFR. GM-CSFR. GlyCAM-1. gp42. gp49. HTm4. IFNgR. IL-1R. IL-2R. IL-3R. IL-4R. IL-5R. IL-6R. IL-7R. IL-8R. IL-9R. IL-10R. IL-11R. IL-12R. IL-13R. IL-14R. IL-15R. IL-17R. Integrin b7 Subunit KIR Family. L1. LAG 3. LDLR. LPAP. ltk. Ly-6. Ly-9. Ly-49. Mac-2-BP. Macrophage Lectin. MAdCAM-1. Mannose Receptor. MARCO. M-CSFR. MDR1. MHC Class I. MHC Class II. MS2. NKG2 Family. OX2. OX40L. PC-1. PD-1. RTG. Sca-2. Scavenger RI and II. Sialoadhesin. Thrombopoietin Receptor. WC1.
Description
A volume in the popular FactsBook Series, the First Edition of The Leucocyte Antigen FactsBook was hugely successful. The new Second Edition has been completely revised, updated, and expanded by 65% to include new findings and up-to-date key references. The introductory chapters have also been updated, especially in terms of nomenclature, the role of the World Wide Web, and new structural data. The Leucocyte Antigen FactsBook, Second Edition contains more than 200 entries, with approximately 70 new entries, on all the molecules specifically expressed in the surface of cells of the haematopoietic system, including all characterized CD antigens, antigen receptors, MHC antigens, adhesion molecules, and cytokine receptors. This FactsBook will be of enormous value to immunologists, cell biologists, biochemists, and endocrinologists.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Completely up-to-date
- Revised and expanded to include over 70 new entries
- More than 200 entries in total, plus additional introductory material
- New structural data
- New nomenclature for CD and related molecules covered
Readership
Research scientists in immunology, cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology, endocrinology, and related disciplines. Research clinicians in immunology and haematology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 613
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 22nd June 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535432
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780120781850
Reviews
@from:Reviews of the First Edition @qu:"This is an excellent book and a must for all biomedical laboratories with any interest in leukocytes. Of the two copies that I have bought, one has already vanished, a sure sign of an essential volume. The authors must be congratulated on their considerable efforts." @source:--NATURE @qu:"So well conceived and executed that successive copies sent out for review were almost immediately 'borrowed' by colleagues ... sheer usefulness ... the sort of information you didn't know you needed until someone showed you this book." @source:--IMMUNOLOGY TODAY @qu:"I bought this book immediately after it was published last year as I knew how excellent and indispensable was the first edition... The Second Edition is even more densely packed than the First Edition, containing all the essential and carefully referenced information on leucocyte surface molecules... This is simply a basic book for everybody interested in leucocyte biology and immunology, and there are very few points to criticize." @source:--IMMUNOLOGY TODAY @qu:"...this book simply does not appear to have any weaknesses. Its enormous strength is its clarity and conciseness. There can be very few books that provide so much information in such an attractive and readily accessible way." @source:--IMMUNOLOGY NEWS @qu:"The book is of a timely update and essential reading for all people working in this particular aspect of biomedical science... As a book reviewer, one often spends many tedious hours out of devotion to the editor but on this occasion he has done me proud..." @source:--JOURNAL OF CLINICAL PATHOLOGY @From:Praise for the First Edition @qu:"This book is a much needed compendium of information on the leukocyte surface antigens... This is an excellent book and a must for all biomedical laboratories with any interest in leukocytes... The authors must be congratulated on their considerable efforts." @source:--Andrew McMichael, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, U.K., in NATURE @qu:"The Leucocyte Antigen FactsBook has become an essential tool for the staff of Immunology Today... Written with a strong and engaging narrative tone... It's the sort of information you didn't know you needed until someone showed you this book. Molecular diagrams are provided to help visualize each structure, molecular weights, mode of membrane attachment, protein domain composition and the degree of glycosylation. The tissue distribution is given, along with brief commentaries on structure and function that outline the known features of each molecule." @source:--IMMUNOLOGY TODAY
About the Authors
A. Barclay Author
MRC Cellular Immunology Unit, Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, University of Oxford, U.K.
Marion Brown Author
MRC Cellular Immunology Unit, Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, University of Oxford, U.K.
S. K. Alex Law Author
MRC Cellular Immunology Unit, Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, University of Oxford, U.K.
Andrew McKnight Author
MRC Cellular Immunology Unit, Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, University of Oxford, U.K.
Michael Tomlinson Author
MRC Cellular Immunology Unit, Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, University of Oxford, U.K.
P. van der Merwe Author
MRC Cellular Immunology Unit, Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, University of Oxford, U.K.