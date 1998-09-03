The Legal Aspects of Complementary Therapy Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443056154

The Legal Aspects of Complementary Therapy Practice

1st Edition

A Guide for Healthcare Professionals

Authors: Bridgit Dimond
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443056154
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 3rd September 1998
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Brief History and Membership Numbers, Links with Traditional Medicine Controlling Body. Registration (If Applicable), Membership, Admission Qualifications, Examinations. Definitions of Standards of Competence. Rules on Professional Misconduct, Control and Discipline. Insurance Cover and Professional Indemnity. Definitions for Purchasing Contracts. Special Situations with Legal Significance.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443056154

About the Author

Bridgit Dimond

Affiliations and Expertise

Barrister-at-Law, Emeritus Professor of the University of Glamorgan

