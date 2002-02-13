The Legal and Professional Status of Nursing
1st Edition
Description
This text is divided into five parts, each of which addresses an aspect of the conflicting, complex image of the nurse in the law. All of these images are interwoven to create the social and legal realities of nurses' lives in practice. They can be, and are, used strategically and, to some extent and in different contexts, interchaneably to serve the purposes or reflect the status of the dominant groups, and to a lesser extent, the nurses themselves.
Table of Contents
Foreward. Acknowledgements. Abbreviations. Table of Cases. Table of Statutes. Part 1: Searching for the 'true' Status of the Nurse. 1 - One nurse, four hearings, five images. 2 - Pulling the images apart. Part 2: Images of women in the workforce. 3 - The nurse as ministering angel. 4 - Introducing the nurses as a domestic worker. 5 - The nurse as domestic worker. Part 3: Medical domination. 6 - The nurse as the doctor's handmaiden. 7 - The nurse as a subordinate professional. Part 4: Towards autonomy. 8 - Autonomy in regulation and management. 9 - Autonomy in knowledge and education. 10 - Autonomy in clinical decision making. Part 5: Living in a legal and professional shadow land. 11 - Bringing the images together. 12 - Speaking out from the shadows. Appendix: The five images of the nurse. References. Index.
Details
- 256
- English
- © Churchill Livingstone 2002
- 13th February 2002
- Churchill Livingstone
- 9780443071911
About the Author
Mary Chiarella
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, University of Sydney, Sydney; Member, Clinical Ethics Advisory Council for NSW Health; Independent Board Member, Health Workforce Australia, NSW, Australia