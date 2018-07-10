The Lectins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124499454, 9780323144445

The Lectins

1st Edition

Properties, Functions, and Applications in Biology and Medicine

Editors: Irvin Liener
eBook ISBN: 9780323144445
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 1986
Page Count: 618
Description

The Lectins: Properties, Functions, and Applications in Biology and Medicine is a 10-chapter text that deals with the advances in research studies on the properties, functions, and applications of lectins in biology and medicine. The first two chapters consider the historical development, physicochemical properties, isolation, and remarkable specificity toward sugars of lectins. These topics are followed by a discussion on the molecular aspects of protein evolution, with a particular emphasis on lectins, which provide an excellent example of a family of homologous proteins. The following chapters explore the diverse biological activities of lectins and how these properties are utilized for the isolation and characterization of carbohydrate-containing compounds in solution and on cells. A chapter focuses on the functions of lectins in their natural milieu. This text further covers the importance of lectins in nonplant systems as exemplified by lectins that occur in vertebrates, slime molds, and bacteria. The last chapter highlights the nutritional significance of the occurrence of lectins in plant foods such as legumes.
This book is an ideal source for organic chemists, protein researchers, and workers in the fields of biology and medicine.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1 Historical Background

I. The Early or Classical Period (1888-1918)

II. The Intermediate Period (1919-1934)

III. The Recognition of Specific Lectin Interactions (1935-1964)

IV. The Modern Period

V. The Early Terminology of Lectins

VI. Early Reviews and Books on Lectins

References

2 Isolation, Physicochemical Characterization, and Carbohydrate-Binding Specificity of Lectins

I. Introduction and General Comments

II. Mannose/Glucose-Binding Lectins

III. N-Acetylglucosamine-Binding Lectins

IV. N-Acetylgalactosamine/Galactose-Binding Lectins

V. Fucose-Binding Lectins

VI. Sialic Acid-Binding Lectins

References

Appendix: Physical Characteristics of Lectins

3 Legume Lectins: A Large Family of Homologous Proteins

I. Common Structural Properties

II. Chemotaxonomy

III. Variability of Lectins in Single Plants

IV. Complete Sequences

V. Conclusion

References

4 Biological Properties of Lectins

I. Agglutination

II. Mitogenic Stimulation of Lymphocytes

III. Induction of Suppressor Cells

IV. Lectin-Dependent Cytotoxicity of Lymphocytes and Macrophages

V. Lectin-Mediated Phagocytosis of Target Cells

VI. Insulinomimetic Activity

VII. Lectin Toxicity

References

5 Applications of Lectins

I. Isolation and Structural Studies of Glycoconjugates

II. Studies of Cellular and Subcellular Membranes

III. Cell Separation

IV. Identification of Microorganisms

V. Lectin-Resistant Cells

VI. Lectins as Drug Carriers

VII. Clinical Uses

References

6 Distribution and Function of Plant Lectins

I. Introduction

II. Distribution and Subcellular Localization of Lectins in Plants

III. Proposed Roles

IV. Endogenous Lectin Receptors

V. Regulation of Lectin Synthesis and Activity

VI. Concluding Remarks

VII. Addendum

References

7 Vertebrate Lectins: Properties and Functions

I. Soluble Tissue Lectins

II. Membrane Lectins

III. Other Vertebrate Lectins

IV. Conclusion

References

8 Lectins in Cellular Slime Molds

I. Developmental Regulation of Lectins in Slime Molds

II. Purification and Properties of Slime Mold Lectins

III. Cellular and Tissue Localization of Lectins

IV. Glycoconjugate Ligands

V. Role in Cell Adhesion

VI. Summary

References

9 Bacterial Lectins

I. Introduction

II. Surface Lectins of Enterobacteriaceae Specific for Mannose

III. Surface Lectins of Escherichia coli Specific for Galactosyl α(1 → 4)Galactose (Type P Fimbriae)

IV. Lectins of Vibrio cholerae Specific for L-Fucose

V. Fimbrial Lectins of Oral Actinomyces Specific for Galactose and N-Acetylgalactosamine (Type 2 Fimbriae)

VI. Lectins of Myxobacteria Specific for Galactose Derivatives

VII. Lectins of Mycoplasma Specific for N-Acetylneuraminyl Galactose

VIII. Lectins of Pseudomonas aeruginosa Specific for Mannose, Galactose, and L-Fucose/Mannose

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

10 Nutritional Significance of Lectins in the Diet

I. Introduction

II. Nutritional Significance of Lectins in Various Plants

III. Mode of Action

IV. Significance in the Human Diet

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
618
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323144445

About the Editor

Irvin Liener

