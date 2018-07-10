The Lectins
1st Edition
Properties, Functions, and Applications in Biology and Medicine
Description
The Lectins: Properties, Functions, and Applications in Biology and Medicine is a 10-chapter text that deals with the advances in research studies on the properties, functions, and applications of lectins in biology and medicine.
The first two chapters consider the historical development, physicochemical properties, isolation, and remarkable specificity toward sugars of lectins. These topics are followed by a discussion on the molecular aspects of protein evolution, with a particular emphasis on lectins, which provide an excellent example of a family of homologous proteins. The following chapters explore the diverse biological activities of lectins and how these properties are utilized for the isolation and characterization of carbohydrate-containing compounds in solution and on cells. A chapter focuses on the functions of lectins in their natural milieu.
This text further covers the importance of lectins in nonplant systems as exemplified by lectins that occur in vertebrates, slime molds, and bacteria. The last chapter highlights the nutritional significance of the occurrence of lectins in plant foods such as legumes.
This book is an ideal source for organic chemists, protein researchers, and workers in the fields of biology and medicine.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Historical Background
I. The Early or Classical Period (1888-1918)
II. The Intermediate Period (1919-1934)
III. The Recognition of Specific Lectin Interactions (1935-1964)
IV. The Modern Period
V. The Early Terminology of Lectins
VI. Early Reviews and Books on Lectins
References
2 Isolation, Physicochemical Characterization, and Carbohydrate-Binding Specificity of Lectins
I. Introduction and General Comments
II. Mannose/Glucose-Binding Lectins
III. N-Acetylglucosamine-Binding Lectins
IV. N-Acetylgalactosamine/Galactose-Binding Lectins
V. Fucose-Binding Lectins
VI. Sialic Acid-Binding Lectins
References
Appendix: Physical Characteristics of Lectins
3 Legume Lectins: A Large Family of Homologous Proteins
I. Common Structural Properties
II. Chemotaxonomy
III. Variability of Lectins in Single Plants
IV. Complete Sequences
V. Conclusion
References
4 Biological Properties of Lectins
I. Agglutination
II. Mitogenic Stimulation of Lymphocytes
III. Induction of Suppressor Cells
IV. Lectin-Dependent Cytotoxicity of Lymphocytes and Macrophages
V. Lectin-Mediated Phagocytosis of Target Cells
VI. Insulinomimetic Activity
VII. Lectin Toxicity
References
5 Applications of Lectins
I. Isolation and Structural Studies of Glycoconjugates
II. Studies of Cellular and Subcellular Membranes
III. Cell Separation
IV. Identification of Microorganisms
V. Lectin-Resistant Cells
VI. Lectins as Drug Carriers
VII. Clinical Uses
References
6 Distribution and Function of Plant Lectins
I. Introduction
II. Distribution and Subcellular Localization of Lectins in Plants
III. Proposed Roles
IV. Endogenous Lectin Receptors
V. Regulation of Lectin Synthesis and Activity
VI. Concluding Remarks
VII. Addendum
References
7 Vertebrate Lectins: Properties and Functions
I. Soluble Tissue Lectins
II. Membrane Lectins
III. Other Vertebrate Lectins
IV. Conclusion
References
8 Lectins in Cellular Slime Molds
I. Developmental Regulation of Lectins in Slime Molds
II. Purification and Properties of Slime Mold Lectins
III. Cellular and Tissue Localization of Lectins
IV. Glycoconjugate Ligands
V. Role in Cell Adhesion
VI. Summary
References
9 Bacterial Lectins
I. Introduction
II. Surface Lectins of Enterobacteriaceae Specific for Mannose
III. Surface Lectins of Escherichia coli Specific for Galactosyl α(1 → 4)Galactose (Type P Fimbriae)
IV. Lectins of Vibrio cholerae Specific for L-Fucose
V. Fimbrial Lectins of Oral Actinomyces Specific for Galactose and N-Acetylgalactosamine (Type 2 Fimbriae)
VI. Lectins of Myxobacteria Specific for Galactose Derivatives
VII. Lectins of Mycoplasma Specific for N-Acetylneuraminyl Galactose
VIII. Lectins of Pseudomonas aeruginosa Specific for Mannose, Galactose, and L-Fucose/Mannose
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
10 Nutritional Significance of Lectins in the Diet
I. Introduction
II. Nutritional Significance of Lectins in Various Plants
III. Mode of Action
IV. Significance in the Human Diet
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 618
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 1st July 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144445