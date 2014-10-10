The Learning Society Revisited - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080340371, 9781483296333

The Learning Society Revisited

1st Edition

Editors: Torsten Husen
eBook ISBN: 9781483296333
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th October 2014
Page Count: 262
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Torsten Husén has brought together in this volume a collection of his own essays, the topics of which reflect his long and distinguished career both as an academic and as a practical researcher. The essays are grouped under six main themes on which he has worked over the years: research and policy making; educational reforms; equality and meritocracy; the impact of education on career; international and comparative dimensions; and present trends and future perspectives. An underlying message running throughout the volume is the importance of examining educational problems from a wide social perspective, rather than solely from the narrow confines of the classroom.

Readership

Of interest to educational researchers, sociologists and educational psychologists.

Table of Contents

(partial) Educational research and policymaking. The Swedish school reforms: a case study in policy-oriented research. Educational research and policymaking: an international perspective. Policy implications of cross-national education surveys. Strategies of implementing school reforms. Strategies of educational innovation. Social determinants of the comprehensive school. Why comprehensive education? Second thoughts on equality in education. The dilemma between equality and excellence. Implications for educational policy of individual differences in learning ability: a comparative perspective.

Details

No. of pages:
262
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483296333

About the Editor

Torsten Husen

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Stockholm, Sweden

Reviews

@qu:Husén is a seminal contributor to post-World War Two policy-oriented educational research...there is an innate interest, and significance, in what Husen had to say at different times, and in the unfolding consciousness of key issues. @source:Higher Education Quarterly @qu:...everyone interested in schools and education should read this book by an extremely honest man who has spent a lifetime in educational research and as an advisor to governments...With so much to be learned from Husen's essays, I recommend this book with confidence. @source:University of London

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.