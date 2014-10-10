The Learning Society Revisited
1st Edition
Description
Torsten Husén has brought together in this volume a collection of his own essays, the topics of which reflect his long and distinguished career both as an academic and as a practical researcher. The essays are grouped under six main themes on which he has worked over the years: research and policy making; educational reforms; equality and meritocracy; the impact of education on career; international and comparative dimensions; and present trends and future perspectives. An underlying message running throughout the volume is the importance of examining educational problems from a wide social perspective, rather than solely from the narrow confines of the classroom.
Readership
Of interest to educational researchers, sociologists and educational psychologists.
Table of Contents
(partial) Educational research and policymaking. The Swedish school reforms: a case study in policy-oriented research. Educational research and policymaking: an international perspective. Policy implications of cross-national education surveys. Strategies of implementing school reforms. Strategies of educational innovation. Social determinants of the comprehensive school. Why comprehensive education? Second thoughts on equality in education. The dilemma between equality and excellence. Implications for educational policy of individual differences in learning ability: a comparative perspective.
Details
- 262
- English
- © Pergamon 1986
- 10th October 2014
- Pergamon
- 9781483296333
About the Editor
Torsten Husen
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Stockholm, Sweden
Reviews
@qu:Husén is a seminal contributor to post-World War Two policy-oriented educational research...there is an innate interest, and significance, in what Husen had to say at different times, and in the unfolding consciousness of key issues. @source:Higher Education Quarterly @qu:...everyone interested in schools and education should read this book by an extremely honest man who has spent a lifetime in educational research and as an advisor to governments...With so much to be learned from Husen's essays, I recommend this book with confidence. @source:University of London