The Laws of Energy Consumption in Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126021509, 9780323151887

The Laws of Energy Consumption in Nutrition

1st Edition

Authors: Max Rubner
eBook ISBN: 9780323151887
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 406
Description

The Laws of Energy Consumption in Nutrition focuses on nutrition education. The book first discusses standard values for measuring calories and the relationship between food intake and energy consumption. Exclusive fat diet; respiratory and calorimetric experiments of short duration; and the effects of protein diet on animals are described. The text also focuses on particular dynamic effect of food substances; the effect of diet on deposit and metabolism at various thermal conditions; and the compensation theory of nutritional effects. The book looks at heat regulation in fasting animals; comparison between the amount of heat that can be saved through regulation and the increase in energy metabolism caused by food intake; and chemical regulation in fed animals at low temperatures. The text discusses chemical and physical heat regulation and their importance to energy change in animals; mechanisms of heat regulation in conditions of full nutrition and starvation in animals; and considerations of heat regulation in human. The book is a vital source of data for readers wanting to study nutrition.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Notes Concerning this Translation

Preface to this Translation

Max Rubner, Photo xv

Max Rubner by William H. Chambers

Max Rubner by Robert J. T. Joy

Title Page of Original German Edition

Foreword from the Translation

Contents of the Translation

Details

No. of pages:
406
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151887

About the Author

Max Rubner

