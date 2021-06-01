The Latest Research and Development of Minerals in Human Nutrition, Volume 96
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Phosphorus
Ranjanna Prasad Bird
2. Sodium
Michel Aliani
3. Magnesium
Abdullah M. Alawi
4. Iron
Susan Fairweather-Tait
5. Zinc
Anatoly Skalny
6. Selenium
Marek Kieliszek
7. Potassium
Rachael Mclean
8. Calcium
Semone Myrie
9. Iodine
Jesse Bertinato
10. Sulfur
Steve Mitchell
11. Copper
James F. Collins
Description
The Latest Research and Development of Minerals in Human Nutrition, Volume 96 in the Advances in Food and Nutrition Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Food and Nutrition Research series
- Updated release includes the Latest Research and Development of Minerals in Human Nutrition
Readership
Scientists involved in R&D related with food science and nutrition but also with food quality and safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128206485
About the Editor
Michael Eskin
Dr. N.A. Michael Eskin is currently a professor in the Department of Human Nutritional Sciences and Associate Dean, Faculty of Human Ecology at the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada. He obtained his PhD in Physiological Chemistry at Birmingham University, United Kingdom, where he conducted research on toxicology focusing on mercapturic acid. Dr. Eskin holds several patents and has published 25 chapters and over 115 scientific papers related to edible oils and mustard gum. He has authored and edited 10 books several of which were translated into German and Japanese. Dr. Eskin is the recipient of a number of awards, including the Timothy Mounts Award by the American Oil Chemist’s Society and the W. J. Eva Award by the Canadian Institute of Food Science and Technology for his outstanding contributions to research and service. He is a Fellow of the American Oil Chemists’ Society, the Canadian Institute of Food Science and Technology, and the Institute of Food Science and Technology of the United Kingdom. Dr. Eskin sits on the Board of five international journals and was recently appointed Co-Editor of Lipid Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in the Department of Human Nutritional Sciences and Associate Dean, Faculty of Human Ecology at the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada
