The Late Cenozoic of Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444529541, 9780080558899

The Late Cenozoic of Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego, Volume 11

1st Edition

Editors: J. Rabassa
eBook ISBN: 9780080558899
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444529541
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th June 2008
Page Count: 524
Table of Contents

  1. Preface. 2. Calvin John Heusser. 3. The physical geography of Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego. 4. Tectonic evolution of the Patagonian Andes. 5. Neotectonics, seismology and paleoseismology. 6. Plate cenozoic quaternary volcanism in Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego. 7. Late cenozoic paleomagnetic studies in Patagonia. 8. Late Cenozoic glaciations in Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego. 9. The late cenozoic fluvial deposits of Argentine Patagonia. 10. Coastal geology and morphology of Patagonia and the Fuegian archipelago. 11. Late Pleistocene environmental change in East Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego – a limnogeological approach. 12. Geocryology of Southern South America. 13. Neogene vertebrates from Patagonia (Argentina); their relationship with the most significant climatic changes. 14. Late cenozoic invertrebrate paleontology of Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego, with emphasis on molluscs. 15. Calcareous microfossils (foraminifera and ostracoda) of the late cenozoic from Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego: a review. 16. Late Miocene continental and marine palynological assemblages from Patagonia. 17. Quaternary vegetation and climate of Patagonia. 18. Late- and postglacial paleoenvironments of Tierra del Fuego: Terrestrial and marine palynological evidence. 19. Diatoms from Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego. 20. Quaterary fossil insects from Patagonia. 21. Understanding climate from Patagonian Tree rings. 22. Archeological Hunter-Gatherer landscapes since the latest Pleistocene in Fuego-Patagonia. 23. Late cenozoic mineral resources of Argentine Patagonia. 24. Late cenozoic geohydrology of extra-Andean Patagonia.

Description

Written by highly qualified Argentine scientists and scholars, this book focuses on the uninterrupted geological and paleontological record of Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego since the Miocene-Pliocene boundary to the arrival of man and modern times. This region is an outstanding area for research, with significant interest at the international level. It provides an updated overview of the scientific work in all related fields with a strong paleoclimatic approach. Patagonia has also been a sort of a "paleoclimatic bridge" between the Antarctic Peninsula and the more northerly land masses, since the final opening of the Drake Passage in the middle Miocene. Timely and comprehensive, The Late Cenozoic of Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego is the only monograph book written in English.

Key Features

  • One-stop resource for paleontological information of the Late Cenozoic of Patagonia
  • Covers 5 million years in the uninterrupted history of Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego
  • Comprehensive coverage of the region written by highly qualified Argentine scientists and scholars

Readership

Professionals, researchers, professors and students in oil and mining, geology, paleontology, physical geography, archeology, and environmental science

Details

No. of pages:
524
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080558899
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444529541

About the Editors

J. Rabassa Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CDIC-CONECIT, Ushaia, Tierra de Fuego, Argentina

