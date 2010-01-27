The Language of Medicine
9th Edition
Description
The market-leader in medical terminology, Chabner’s popular, proven The Language of Medicine brings medical language to life and helps you develop the understanding to communicate fluently in the healthcare setting. Terms and complex medical processes are accessible and easy to understand at all learning levels with an approach that explains terms in the context of anatomy and physiology, as well as how the body works in health and disease. Organized by body system, this combined text/workbook details additional key areas of health care, such as cancer and psychiatry, and is accompanied by full-color illustrations, exercises, and unique supplemental resources that reinforce your comprehension and help you establish the practical foundation for a successful career in healthcare.
Key Features
- Clear, straightforward approach makes content easy to understand without any previous medical or scientific background.
- Text/workbook combination facilitates valuable independent study opportunities through labeling exercises, pronunciation tests, and review sheets.
- Practical case studies, vignettes, and exercises familiarize you with real-life applications of terminology.
- Full-color images reinforce anatomical and pathophysiological terms.
- Pronunciation of Terms list at the end of each chapter breaks down terms phonetically to help you master proper pronunciations.
Table of Contents
1. Basic Word Structure
2. Terms Pertaining to the Body as a Whole
3. Suffixes
4. Prefixes
5. Digestive System
6. Additional Suffixes and Digestive System Terminology
7. Urinary System
8. Female Reproductive System
9. Male Reproductive System
10. Nervous System
11. Cardiovascular System
12. Respiratory System
13. Blood System
14. Lymphatic/Immune System
15. Musculoskeletal System
16. Skin
17. Sense Organs: Eye and Ear
18. Endocrine System
19. Cancer Medicine (Oncology)
20. Radiology and Nuclear Medicine
21. Pharmacology
22. Psychiatry
Glossary
Medical Word Parts to English
English to Medical Word Parts
APPENDICES
I. Plurals
II. Abbreviations, Acronyms, and Symbols
III. Normal Hematologic Reference Values and Implications of Abnormal Results
IV. Drugs
V. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1056
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 27th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323316088
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437705720
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754380
About the Author
Davi-Ellen Chabner
Affiliations and Expertise
Newton Centre, MA