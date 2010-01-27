The Language of Medicine - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9781437705706, 9780323316088

The Language of Medicine

9th Edition

Authors: Davi-Ellen Chabner
eBook ISBN: 9780323316088
eBook ISBN: 9781437705720
eBook ISBN: 9781455754380
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th January 2010
Page Count: 1056
Description

The market-leader in medical terminology, Chabner’s popular, proven The Language of Medicine brings medical language to life and helps you develop the understanding to communicate fluently in the healthcare setting. Terms and complex medical processes are accessible and easy to understand at all learning levels with an approach that explains terms in the context of anatomy and physiology, as well as how the body works in health and disease. Organized by body system, this combined text/workbook details additional key areas of health care, such as cancer and psychiatry, and is accompanied by full-color illustrations, exercises, and unique supplemental resources that reinforce your comprehension and help you establish the practical foundation for a successful career in healthcare.

Key Features

  • Clear, straightforward approach makes content easy to understand without any previous medical or scientific background.

  • Text/workbook combination facilitates valuable independent study opportunities through labeling exercises, pronunciation tests, and review sheets.

  • Practical case studies, vignettes, and exercises familiarize you with real-life applications of terminology.

  • Full-color images reinforce anatomical and pathophysiological terms.

  • Pronunciation of Terms list at the end of each chapter breaks down terms phonetically to help you master proper pronunciations.

Table of Contents

1. Basic Word Structure

2. Terms Pertaining to the Body as a Whole

3. Suffixes

4. Prefixes

5. Digestive System

6. Additional Suffixes and Digestive System Terminology

7. Urinary System

8. Female Reproductive System

9. Male Reproductive System

10. Nervous System

11. Cardiovascular System

12. Respiratory System

13. Blood System

14. Lymphatic/Immune System

15. Musculoskeletal System

16. Skin

17. Sense Organs: Eye and Ear

18. Endocrine System

19. Cancer Medicine (Oncology)

20. Radiology and Nuclear Medicine

21. Pharmacology

22. Psychiatry

 

Glossary

Medical Word Parts to English

English to Medical Word Parts

APPENDICES

I. Plurals

II. Abbreviations, Acronyms, and Symbols

III. Normal Hematologic Reference Values and Implications of Abnormal Results

IV. Drugs

V. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Terms

About the Author

Davi-Ellen Chabner

Affiliations and Expertise

Newton Centre, MA

