Bring medical terminology to life with Davi-Ellen Chabner's bestselling The Language of Medicine, 11th Edition! An illustrated, easy-to-understand approach presents medical terms within the context of the body’s anatomy and physiology, and in health and disease. With this proven resource, you’ll learn a working medical vocabulary built on the most frequently encountered prefixes, suffixes, and combining forms. Practical exercises and case studies make learning more interesting and demonstrate how medical terms are used in practice. Take advantage of interactive activities, games, quizzes, and flash cards on the Evolve companion website, and you will be ready to communicate fluently in the clinical setting and succeed in your healthcare career.