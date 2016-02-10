The Language of Medicine
11th Edition
Description
Bring medical terminology to life with Davi-Ellen Chabner's bestselling The Language of Medicine, 11th Edition! An illustrated, easy-to-understand approach presents medical terms within the context of the body’s anatomy and physiology, and in health and disease. With this proven resource, you’ll learn a working medical vocabulary built on the most frequently encountered prefixes, suffixes, and combining forms. Practical exercises and case studies make learning more interesting and demonstrate how medical terms are used in practice. Take advantage of interactive activities, games, quizzes, and flash cards on the Evolve companion website, and you will be ready to communicate fluently in the clinical setting and succeed in your healthcare career.
Key Features
- Self-study text/workbook approach reinforces learning every step of the way with a wide variety of exercises, labeling diagrams, pronunciation tests, and reviews, all organized by body systems with additional chapters on key areas of health care such as cancer and psychiatry.
- Simple, clear, non-technical explanations demystify medical terminology even if you have little or no background in medicine or science.
- More than 500 full-color illustrations depict the details of anatomy, physiology, and pathology, putting medical terms in the context of the structure and function of the body system.
- Practical applications such as case reports, operative and diagnostic tests, and laboratory and x-ray reports demonstrate the use of medical terminology in the clinical environment.
- Pronunciation of Terms at the end of each chapter include phonetic spellings and spaces to write the meanings of terms.
- Abbreviations of terminology make it easy to learn the medical shorthand used in clinical practice.
- Error-prone abbreviations list derived from the Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) list alerts you to abbreviations that should not be used in the clinical setting.
- Comprehensive glossaries and appendices serve as quick references for use in the classroom and on the job.
- An Evolve companion website lets you practice word parts and building terms with interactive word games, learning exercises, an audio glossary with pronunciations of over 3,000 terms, animations, an anatomy coloring book, electronic flash cards, and more.
Table of Contents
- Basic Word Structure
2. Terms Pertaining to the Body as a Whole
3. Suffixes
4. Prefixes
5. Digestive System
6. Additional Suffixes and Digestive System Terminology
7. Urinary System
8. Female Reproductive System
9. Male Reproductive System
10. Nervous System
11. Cardiovascular System
12. Respiratory System
13. Blood System
14. Lymphatic and Immune Systems
15. Musculoskeletal System
16. Skin
17. Sense Organs: The Eye and the Ear
18. Endocrine System
19. Cancer Medicine (Oncology)
20. Radiology and Nuclear Medicine
21. Pharmacology
22. Psychiatry
Glossary
Medical Word Parts to English Glossary
English to Medical Word Parts Glossary
Appendix I: Plurals
Appendix II: Abbreviations, Acronyms, Eponyms, and Symbols
Appendix III: Normal Hematologic Reference Values and Implications of Abnormal Results
Appendix IV: Drugs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1064
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 10th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323370813
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323370837
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323370875
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323370844
About the Author
Davi-Ellen Chabner
Affiliations and Expertise
Newton Centre, MA