The Language of Medicine - Text and Elsevier Adaptive Learning Package
11th Edition
Authors: Davi-Ellen Chabner
Paperback ISBN: 9780323370950
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2016
Description
Corresponding chapter-by-chapter to The Language of Medicine, 11th Edition, Elsevier Adaptive Learning combines the power of brain science with sophisticated, patented Cerego algorithms to help you learn faster and remember longer. It’s fun; it’s engaging; and it’s constantly tracking your performance and adapting to deliver content precisely when it’s needed to ensure core information is transformed into lasting knowledge.
Key Features
- An individual study schedule reduces cognitive workload and helps you become a more effective learner by automatically guiding the learning and review process.
- The mobile app offers a seamless learning experience between your smartphone and the web with your memory profile maintained and managed in the cloud.
- UNIQUE! Your memory strength is profiled at the course, chapter, and item level to identify personal learning and forgetting patterns.
- UNIQUE! Material is re-presented just before you would naturally forget it to counteract memory decay.
- A personalized learning pathway is established based on your learning profile, memory map, and time required to demonstrate information mastery.
- The comprehensive student dashboard allows you to view your personal learning progress.
About the Author
Davi-Ellen Chabner
Affiliations and Expertise
Newton Centre, MA
