The Langevin and Generalised Langevin Approach to the Dynamics of Atomic, Polymeric and Colloidal Systems
1st Edition
Description
The Langevin and Generalised Langevin Approach To The Dynamics Of Atomic, Polymeric And Colloidal Systems is concerned with the description of aspects of the theory and use of so-called random processes to describe the properties of atomic, polymeric and colloidal systems in terms of the dynamics of the particles in the system. It provides derivations of the basic equations, the development of numerical schemes to solve them on computers and gives illustrations of application to typical systems. Extensive appendices are given to enable the reader to carry out computations to illustrate many of the points made in the main body of the book.
Key Features
- Starts from fundamental equations
- Gives up-to-date illustration of the application of these techniques to typical systems of interest
- Contains extensive appendices including derivations, equations to be used in practice and elementary computer codes
Readership
For graduate students, teachers and research workers who are concerned with describing the dynamics of surfaces, polymers and colloids
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Background, Mechanics and Statistical Mechanics.
Chapter 2. The Equation of Motion for a Typical Particle at Equilibrium – The Mori-Zwanzig Approach.
Chapter 3. Approximate Methods to Calculate Correlation Functions and Mori-Zwanzig Memory Functions.
Chapter 4. The Generalised Langevin Equation in Non-Equilibrium.
Chapter 5. The Langevin Equation and The Brownian Limit.
Chapter 6. Langevin and Generalised Langevin Dynamics.
Chapter 7. Brownian Dynamics.
Chapter 8. Polymer Dynamics.
Chapter 9. Theories Based on Distribution. Functions, Master Equations and Stochastic Equations.
Chapter 10. An Overview.
Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 11th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467924
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444521293
About the Author
Ian Snook
Affiliations and Expertise
RMIT University, Applied Physics, School of Applied Sciences, SET Portfolio, Victoria, Australia