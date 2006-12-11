The Langevin and Generalised Langevin Approach to the Dynamics of Atomic, Polymeric and Colloidal Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521293, 9780080467924

The Langevin and Generalised Langevin Approach to the Dynamics of Atomic, Polymeric and Colloidal Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Ian Snook
eBook ISBN: 9780080467924
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521293
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th December 2006
Page Count: 320
Description

The Langevin and Generalised Langevin Approach To The Dynamics Of Atomic, Polymeric And Colloidal Systems is concerned with the description of aspects of the theory and use of so-called random processes to describe the properties of atomic, polymeric and colloidal systems in terms of the dynamics of the particles in the system. It provides derivations of the basic equations, the development of numerical schemes to solve them on computers and gives illustrations of application to typical systems. Extensive appendices are given to enable the reader to carry out computations to illustrate many of the points made in the main body of the book.

Key Features

  • Starts from fundamental equations
  • Gives up-to-date illustration of the application of these techniques to typical systems of interest
  • Contains extensive appendices including derivations, equations to be used in practice and elementary computer codes

Readership

For graduate students, teachers and research workers who are concerned with describing the dynamics of surfaces, polymers and colloids

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Background, Mechanics and Statistical Mechanics.

Chapter 2. The Equation of Motion for a Typical Particle at Equilibrium – The Mori-Zwanzig Approach.
Chapter 3. Approximate Methods to Calculate Correlation Functions and Mori-Zwanzig Memory Functions.
Chapter 4. The Generalised Langevin Equation in Non-Equilibrium.

Chapter 5. The Langevin Equation and The Brownian Limit.
Chapter 6. Langevin and Generalised Langevin Dynamics.
Chapter 7. Brownian Dynamics.

Chapter 8. Polymer Dynamics.

Chapter 9. Theories Based on Distribution. Functions, Master Equations and Stochastic Equations.
Chapter 10. An Overview.

Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080467924
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444521293

About the Author

Ian Snook

Affiliations and Expertise

RMIT University, Applied Physics, School of Applied Sciences, SET Portfolio, Victoria, Australia

