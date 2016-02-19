The Laboring Classes in Renaissance Florence
1st Edition
Description
The Laboring Classes in Renaissance Florence investigates the part of Renaissance history that refers to the notarial and criminal archives of Florence. The book presents the relations between the laboring classes and the ruling elite. It demonstrates the class struggle that happened in the Renaissance period.
The text also describes the progress of class struggle in periods preceding the Industrial Revolution. It discusses the reforms of the political strategies, list of protests, and awareness of artisans and laborers in preindustrial milieu. Another topic of interest is the tax revolt, food riot, and rural rebels’ resistance during the Renaissance period. The section that follows describes the emergence of ethnic ghettos, impact of immigration, and distribution of population.
The book will provide valuable insights for historians, students, and researchers in the field of medieval history.
Table of Contents
List of Figures and Tables
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1 The Sources
Chapter 2 The Patriciate
Chapter 3 The Popolo Minuto
Chapter 4 Immigration
Chapter 5 The Ecology of the Renaissance City
Chapter 6 Class Struggle I
Chapter 7 Class Struggle II
Chapter 8 Criminality and the State in Renaissance Florence
Chapter 9 Toward an Explanation
Appendixes
Sources
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th December 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483263199