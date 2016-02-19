The Laboring Classes in Renaissance Florence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121791803, 9781483263199

The Laboring Classes in Renaissance Florence

1st Edition

Authors: Samuel Kline Cohn
eBook ISBN: 9781483263199
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1980
Page Count: 306
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Laboring Classes in Renaissance Florence investigates the part of Renaissance history that refers to the notarial and criminal archives of Florence. The book presents the relations between the laboring classes and the ruling elite. It demonstrates the class struggle that happened in the Renaissance period.

The text also describes the progress of class struggle in periods preceding the Industrial Revolution. It discusses the reforms of the political strategies, list of protests, and awareness of artisans and laborers in preindustrial milieu. Another topic of interest is the tax revolt, food riot, and rural rebels’ resistance during the Renaissance period. The section that follows describes the emergence of ethnic ghettos, impact of immigration, and distribution of population.

The book will provide valuable insights for historians, students, and researchers in the field of medieval history.

Table of Contents


List of Figures and Tables

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1 The Sources

Chapter 2 The Patriciate

Chapter 3 The Popolo Minuto

Chapter 4 Immigration

Chapter 5 The Ecology of the Renaissance City

Chapter 6 Class Struggle I

Chapter 7 Class Struggle II

Chapter 8 Criminality and the State in Renaissance Florence

Chapter 9 Toward an Explanation

Appendixes

Sources

Index

Details

No. of pages:
306
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483263199

About the Author

Samuel Kline Cohn

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.