The Laboratory Rat, Volume I: Biology and Diseases focuses on the use of rats in specific areas of research, ranging from dental research to toxicology. The first part of this book retraces the biomedical history of early events and personalities involved in the establishment of rats as a leading laboratory animal. The taxonomy, genetics and inbred strains of rats are also elaborated. The next chapters illustrate the hematology, clinical biochemistry, and anatomical and physiological features of the laboratory rat. This text concludes with a description of infectious diseases that may be contracted from laboratory and/or wild rats. This volume is a good source for commercial and institutional organizations involved in producing rats for research use, specialists in laboratory animal, animal care and research technicians, as well as students in graduate and professional curricula.