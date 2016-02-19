The Laboratory Rat
1st Edition
Biology and Diseases
The Laboratory Rat, Volume I: Biology and Diseases focuses on the use of rats in specific areas of research, ranging from dental research to toxicology. The first part of this book retraces the biomedical history of early events and personalities involved in the establishment of rats as a leading laboratory animal. The taxonomy, genetics and inbred strains of rats are also elaborated. The next chapters illustrate the hematology, clinical biochemistry, and anatomical and physiological features of the laboratory rat. This text concludes with a description of infectious diseases that may be contracted from laboratory and/or wild rats. This volume is a good source for commercial and institutional organizations involved in producing rats for research use, specialists in laboratory animal, animal care and research technicians, as well as students in graduate and professional curricula.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Chapter 1 Historical Foundations
I. Origin of the Laboratory Rat
II. The Wistar Institute
III. Nutrition and Biochemistry
IV. Endocrinology and Reproductive Physiology
V. Cancer Research Institutes
VI. Behavioral Research
VII. Genetics
VIII. Other Stocks of Rats
IX. Genealogy of Major Rat Stocks and Strains
X. Some Key Events after World War II
XI. Information Requested
References
Chapter 2 Taxonomy and Genetics
I. Introduction
II. Taxonomy and Geographical Distribution
III. Adaptation to the Laboratory
IV. Genetics
V. Chromosome Mapping
VI. Cytogenetics
VII. Inbred Strains
References
Chapter 3 Inbred Strains
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature Rules
References
Chapter 4 Morphophysiology
I. Introduction
II. General Appearance
III. The Digestive System
IV. Respiratory System
V. Cardiovascular System
VI. Urinary and Reproductive Systems
VII. Endocrine System
VIII. Nervous System
IX. Special Sense Organs
References
Chapter 5 Hematology and Clinical Biochemistry
I. Introduction
II. Sources of Variation
III. Microtechniques
IV. Quantities and Units
V. Hematology
VI. Clinical Biochemistry
References
Chapter 6 Nutrition
I. Introduction
II. Dietary Considerations in Experimental Studies
III. Nutrient Requirements
References
Chapter 7 Reproduction and Breeding
I. Introduction
II. Biotic Aspects
III. Nutrition
IV. Spatial Aspects
V. Climatic Aspects
VI. Temporal Aspects
VII. Management
References
Chapter 8 Housing to Control Research Variables
I. Introduction
II. Physical Factors Affecting Biological Response
III. Chemical Factors Affecting Biologic Response
IV. Microbial Factors Affecting Biologic Response
V. Ethical and Legal Considerations
References
Chapter 9 Bacterial and Mycotic Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Bacterial Diseases
III. Mycotic Diseases
References
Chapter 10 Mycoplasmal and Rickettsial Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Mycoplasmal Diseases
III. Rickettsial Diseases
References
Chapter 11 Viral Diseases
I. Introduction
II. DNA Viruses
III. RNA Viruses
IV. Unclassified Viruses or Viruslike Agents
V. Experimental Viral Infections
VI. Collection of Samples for Serological Tests and Virus
VII. Isolation
VIII. General Comments on the Detection, Diagnosis, and
IX. Control of Viral Infections
References
Chapter 12 Parasitic Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Parasites of Parenteral Systems
III. Parasites of the Alimentary System
IV. Parasites of the Integument
References
Chapter 13 Neoplastic Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Integumentary System
III. Musculoskeletal System
IV. Respiratory System
V. Cardiovascular System
VI. Digestive System
VII. Endocrine System
VIII. Hematopoietic System
IX. Urinary System
X. Female Reproductive System
XI. Mammary Gland
XII. Male Reproductive System
XIII. Nervous System
References
Chapter 14 Lesions Associated with Aging
I. Introduction
II. Major Age-Associated Lesions
III. Influence of Diet on Longevity and Age-Associated Lesions
IV. Other Age-Associated Lesions
References
Chapter 15 Health Hazards for Man
I. Introduction
II. Allergy
III. Bites
IV. Bacterial Diseases
V. Rickettsial Diseases
VI. Viral Diseases
VII. Protozoan Diseases
VIII. Helminth Infections
IX. Arthropod Infestations
X. Mycoses
XI. Conclusion
References
Appendix 1 Selected Normative Data
Appendix 2 Drugs and Dosages
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th December 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268613