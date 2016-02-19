The Laboratory Rat - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120749010, 9781483268613

The Laboratory Rat

1st Edition

Biology and Diseases

Editors: Henry J. Baker J. Russell Lindsey Steven H. Wesibroth
eBook ISBN: 9781483268613
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1979
Page Count: 450
Description

The Laboratory Rat, Volume I: Biology and Diseases focuses on the use of rats in specific areas of research, ranging from dental research to toxicology. The first part of this book retraces the biomedical history of early events and personalities involved in the establishment of rats as a leading laboratory animal. The taxonomy, genetics and inbred strains of rats are also elaborated. The next chapters illustrate the hematology, clinical biochemistry, and anatomical and physiological features of the laboratory rat. This text concludes with a description of infectious diseases that may be contracted from laboratory and/or wild rats. This volume is a good source for commercial and institutional organizations involved in producing rats for research use, specialists in laboratory animal, animal care and research technicians, as well as students in graduate and professional curricula.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

Chapter 1 Historical Foundations

I. Origin of the Laboratory Rat

II. The Wistar Institute

III. Nutrition and Biochemistry

IV. Endocrinology and Reproductive Physiology

V. Cancer Research Institutes

VI. Behavioral Research

VII. Genetics

VIII. Other Stocks of Rats

IX. Genealogy of Major Rat Stocks and Strains

X. Some Key Events after World War II

XI. Information Requested

References

Chapter 2 Taxonomy and Genetics

I. Introduction

II. Taxonomy and Geographical Distribution

III. Adaptation to the Laboratory

IV. Genetics

V. Chromosome Mapping

VI. Cytogenetics

VII. Inbred Strains

References

Chapter 3 Inbred Strains

I. Introduction

II. Nomenclature Rules

References

Chapter 4 Morphophysiology

I. Introduction

II. General Appearance

III. The Digestive System

IV. Respiratory System

V. Cardiovascular System

VI. Urinary and Reproductive Systems

VII. Endocrine System

VIII. Nervous System

IX. Special Sense Organs

References

Chapter 5 Hematology and Clinical Biochemistry

I. Introduction

II. Sources of Variation

III. Microtechniques

IV. Quantities and Units

V. Hematology

VI. Clinical Biochemistry

References

Chapter 6 Nutrition

I. Introduction

II. Dietary Considerations in Experimental Studies

III. Nutrient Requirements

References

Chapter 7 Reproduction and Breeding

I. Introduction

II. Biotic Aspects

III. Nutrition

IV. Spatial Aspects

V. Climatic Aspects

VI. Temporal Aspects

VII. Management

References

Chapter 8 Housing to Control Research Variables

I. Introduction

II. Physical Factors Affecting Biological Response

III. Chemical Factors Affecting Biologic Response

IV. Microbial Factors Affecting Biologic Response

V. Ethical and Legal Considerations

References

Chapter 9 Bacterial and Mycotic Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Bacterial Diseases

III. Mycotic Diseases

References

Chapter 10 Mycoplasmal and Rickettsial Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Mycoplasmal Diseases

III. Rickettsial Diseases

References

Chapter 11 Viral Diseases

I. Introduction

II. DNA Viruses

III. RNA Viruses

IV. Unclassified Viruses or Viruslike Agents

V. Experimental Viral Infections

VI. Collection of Samples for Serological Tests and Virus

VII. Isolation

VIII. General Comments on the Detection, Diagnosis, and

IX. Control of Viral Infections

References

Chapter 12 Parasitic Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Parasites of Parenteral Systems

III. Parasites of the Alimentary System

IV. Parasites of the Integument

References

Chapter 13 Neoplastic Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Integumentary System

III. Musculoskeletal System

IV. Respiratory System

V. Cardiovascular System

VI. Digestive System

VII. Endocrine System

VIII. Hematopoietic System

IX. Urinary System

X. Female Reproductive System

XI. Mammary Gland

XII. Male Reproductive System

XIII. Nervous System

References

Chapter 14 Lesions Associated with Aging

I. Introduction

II. Major Age-Associated Lesions

III. Influence of Diet on Longevity and Age-Associated Lesions

IV. Other Age-Associated Lesions

References

Chapter 15 Health Hazards for Man

I. Introduction

II. Allergy

III. Bites

IV. Bacterial Diseases

V. Rickettsial Diseases

VI. Viral Diseases

VII. Protozoan Diseases

VIII. Helminth Infections

IX. Arthropod Infestations

X. Mycoses

XI. Conclusion

References

Appendix 1 Selected Normative Data

Appendix 2 Drugs and Dosages

Subject Index


