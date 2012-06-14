The Laboratory Mouse
2nd Edition
Description
The Laboratory Mouse, Second Edition is a comprehensive book written by international experts. With inclusions of the newly revised European standards on laboratory animals, this will be the most current, global authority on the care of mice in laboratory research. This well-illustrated edition offers new and updated chapters including immunology, viruses and parasites, behavior, enrichment and care standards of laboratory mice across the life sciences, medical and veterinary fields.
Key Features
- Features four-color illustrations with complete instruction on mouse surgery, anatomy, behavior and care of the mouse in laboratory research
- Offers additional chapters on new mouse strains, phenotyping of strains, bacteria and parasites, and immunology
- Includes the newly revised EU standards on care, as well as, comparisons to standards and regulations in the US and other countries
Readership
Biomedical researchers, laboratory animal veterinarians, and other professionals engaged in laboratory animal sciences, as well as, academic and research libraries
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Part 1 History and Genetics
Chapter 1.1. Origins and Phylogenetic Relationships of the Laboratory Mouse
Introduction
Phylogenetic relationships of the house mouse
The house mouse as a laboratory model: a historical perspective
The house mouse and its wild relatives
REFERENCES
Internet resources
Chapter 1.2. Historical Foundations
Introduction
1902–1940: the birth of mouse genetics
1941–1960: discovery and expansion of mouse resources
1961–1980: mapping the mouse genome
1981–2000: genetic mapping advances and manipulation of the mouse genome
2001–2011: the mouse genome sequence and beyond
Acknowledgements
REFERENCES
Chapter 1.3. Strains, Stocks and Mutant Mice
Introduction
Stocks and strains
Inbred strains
Hybrid mice
Traditional outbred stocks
Wild-derived inbred strains
Mice with chromosomal aberrations
Congenic strains
Recombinant inbred strains, recombinant congenic strains and advanced intercross lines
The Collaborative cross
Mutant mice: spontaneous mutations, transgenes and targeted mutations
Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 1.4. Mouse Genomics
Introduction
Structure of the mouse genome
Functional annotation of the mouse genome
REFERENCES
Relevant URLs for mouse genomics
Chapter 1.5. Generation of Mouse Mutants by Genotype-Driven Mutagenesis
Introduction
Transgenic animals—a definition
Methods for additive transgenesis by random integration
Transgenesis by targeted mutation using embryonic stem cells
Advanced methods of transgenesis
Fluorescence reporter in transgenic mice
Perspective
REFERENCES
Part 2 Anatomy and Normative Biology
Chapter 2.1. Early Mouse Development
Introduction
Fertilization and preimplantation development
Early postimplantation development
Late embryonic development: completion of organogenesis and fetal growth
REFERENCES
Chapter 2.2. Gross Anatomy
Introduction
Acknowledgement
REFERENCES
Chapter 2.3. Histology
Introduction
Cardiovascular system
Digestive system
Gallbladder
Endocrine system
Genital system
Haematopoietic and lymphoreticular system
Musculoskeletal system
Nervous system
Respiratory system
Sensory organs and adnexa
Skin and mammary glands
Urinary system
Most common strain differences in the occurrence of age-related changes
REFERENCES
General information
Chapter 2.4. Skin and Adnexa of the Laboratory Mouse
Introduction
Clinical evaluation, tissue collection, and preservation of the skin
Development of the normal skin and adnexa
Normal anatomy of the skin and the hair cycle
Nails
Other specialized glands
Skin and adnexal mutant phenotypes
REFERENCES
Chapter 2.5. Development and Disease of Mouse Muscular and Skeletal Systems
Part A. Muscle systems
Cellular and molecular development
Fetal muscle development
Adult muscle function
Degenerative diseases and genetic models
Part B. Skeletal systems
Bone anatomy and composition
Bone cells
Embryonic origin of bone
Bone remodelling
Bone and energy metabolism
Summary
REFERENCES
Chapter 2.6. The Cardiovascular System
Introduction
Anatomical considerations
Histopathological characteristics of the normal mouse heart
Mouse electrocardiography
Functional cardiovascular measurements in the mouse—invasive versus non-invasive
Experimental models
Pathology of myocardial infarction in mice
Pathology of myocardial hypertrophy
Murine models of cardiac fibrosis
Congestive heart failure
Murine models in aortic disease
Acknowledgements
REFERENCES
Chapter 2.7. The Respiratory Tract
Introduction
Anatomy and normal structure of the mouse lung
Immunology of the lung
Physiology of the lung
Lung diseases and pathology
Non-neoplastic lesions
Tumours of the respiratory system
Murine models of lung cancer
Conclusion
REFERENCES
Chapter 2.8. The Gastrointestinal System and Metabolism
Introduction
Digestive system
Endocrine aspects of digestion and absorption
Metabolism
REFERENCES
Chapter 2.9. Haematology of the Mouse
Introduction
Terminology
Blood collection and handling
Basics of haematological evaluation
Variables affecting haematology results
Pathophysiology and interpretation of results
Bone marrow evaluation
REFERENCES
Further reading
Chapter 2.10. Studying Immunology in Mice
Introduction
Dependence of immune system status on microflora and other microorganisms
Dependence of the immune system on the genetic background
The ‘mouse trap’, or why the mouse is needed in immunology
Using in vitro systems to replace animal experimentation
Humanized mice
Conclusions
REFERENCES
Chapter 2.11. The Behaviour of the House Mouse
Introduction
Taxonomy and biogeography of the house mouse
The house mouse in research
Behavioural flexibility in the western house mouse
Flexibility in maternal reproductive strategies
REFERENCES
Chapter 2.12. Biological Rhythms of the Mouse
Introduction
The biological clock
Formal properties of endogenous clocks
Anatomical structures and components of the biological clock
The cellular clockwork
Peripheral clocks: slaves to the master clock?
Phenotypic effects of mutations in circadian clock genes
Practical recommendations from the viewpoint of chronobiology
Conclusion
REFERENCES
Part 3 Neoplasms and Infectious Diseases
Chapter 3.1. Diversity of Spontaneous Neoplasms in Commonly Used Inbred Strains of Laboratory Mice
Introduction
The Mouse Tumor Biology Database and Pathbase
Strains
Other large-scale ageing studies using mice
Mouse cancer websites
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
REFERENCES
Chapter 3.2. Viral Infections of Laboratory Mice
Introduction
DNA viruses
RNA viruses
REFERENCES
Chapter 3.3. Bacterial Infections of Laboratory Mice
Introduction
Gram-positive Bacteria
Gram-negative bacteria
REFERENCES
Chapter 3.4. Parasitic Infections of Laboratory Mice
Introduction
Internal parasites of laboratory mice
External parasites of laboratory mice
REFERENCES
Part 4 Husbandry and Maintenance
Chapter 4.1. Housing and Maintenance
Introduction
General aspects
Hygienic characteristics of laboratory mice
Housing systems
Housing conditions for specific purposes
Infected animals and infection experiments
Refinement of housing and environmental enrichment
Therapeutic treatment
Identification systems
Computer-assisted management of animal facilities
REFERENCES
Chapter 4.2. Mouse Enrichment
Introduction
Implementing environmental enrichment
Effects of enrichment
Assessing the value of enrichment
Keeping mouse enrichment practical
Conclusions
REFERENCES
Chapter 4.3. Nutrition of the Laboratory Mouse
Introduction
Nutritional requirements
Types of diets
Storage conditions
Pellet hardness
Autoclaving/irradiation
Quality control
Ad libitum feeding versus food restriction
Pair feeding
Normal feeding behaviour versus food restriction
Individual housing versus group housing
Isocaloric exchange
Mouse models in nutrition research
Fasting
Welfare considerations and enrichment
REFERENCES
Chapter 4.4. Health Management and Monitoring
Introduction
Significance of infectious agents
Definitions of microbiological status
Sources of infections
Health monitoring programme
Health report
REFERENCES
Chapter 4.5. Genetic Monitoring of Inbred Strains of Mice
Introduction
Inbred strains
Factors that compromise genetic quality of inbred strains
Maintenance of inbred strains
Principles and strategies of genetic monitoring
Marker systems and strategies for genetic monitoring of inbred strains
REFERENCES
Chapter 4.6. Gnotobiology and Breeding Techniques
Gnotobiology
Health standards: definitions and categories
Breeding techniques
Mating systems and breeding techniques
REFERENCES
Chapter 4.7. Cryopreservation of Preimplantation Embryos and Gametes, and Associated Methods
Introduction
Cryopreservation of epididymal sperm
Cryopreservation of preimplantation mouse embryos
Cryopreservation of oocytes
Cryopreservation of ovaries
Setting up frozen storage of mouse germplasm
Associated methods for cryopreservation
Miscellaneous
REFERENCES
Part 5 Procedures
Chapter 5.1. Handling and Restraint
Introduction
Occupational health and risks
Definitions
Handling techniques
Transfer of mice
Effect of handling and restraint on well-being of mice
Summary and recommendations
Acknowledgements
REFERENCES
Chapter 5.2. Routes of Administration
Introduction
Principles of administration
Needles and syringes
Enteral administration
Parenteral administration
Subcutaneous administration
Intraperitoneal administration
Intravenous administration
Intramuscular administration
Intradermal administration
Intracerebral administration
Intrathoracic administration
Intranasal administration
Topical application
Inhalation
Other routes
Implantable pumps, controlled-release drug delivery pellets and cannulas
Immunization
Rescue from anaphylaxis
Acknowledgement
REFERENCES
Suppliers’ websites
Chapter 5.3. Collection of Body Fluids
Blood
Urine
Milk
Bile
Semen
Saliva
Lacrimal fluid
Peritoneal fluids
REFERENCES
Chapter 5.4. Anaesthesia, Analgesia and Euthanasia
Introduction
Anaesthesia
Analgesia
Euthanasia
REFERENCES
Chapter 5.5. Imaging the Laboratory Mouse in vivo
Introduction
Mouse imaging: why the fuss?
Mouse imaging: the technology who’s who
Facilitating mouse modelling of human disease and therapeutic development through imaging
Spectroscopy and spectroscopic imaging
The future of mouse imaging
Summary
REFERENCES
Chapter 5.6. Necropsy Methods
Introduction
Biological characterization of a new mutation
Clinical evaluation
Clinical pathology
Gross pathological examination
Fixatives
Euthanasia
Necropsy procedure
Trimming tissues for histology
Routine histological staining
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Appendix: Examples of commonly used fixatives for mouse histopathology
REFERENCES
Part 6 Legal Regulations
Chapter 6.1. Laws, Guidelines and Policies Governing the Use of Mice in Research
Introduction
General principles
Regulations especially relevant to laboratory mice
Regional laws, guidelines and policies
Acknowledgements
REFERENCES
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 868
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 14th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123820099
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123820082
- Hardcover ISBN:
About the Editor
Hans Hedrich
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Laboratory Animal Science, Hannover Medical School, Germany
Reviews
"The Laboratory Mouse, Second Edition, deserves a place on the shelf of every laboratory animal medicine residency library and practitioner not only for its coverage of mouse biology and medicine, but also for its detailed descriptions of the emerging technologies and issues affecting the use of mice in research…My copy will get extensive use." --Laboratory Animal Practitioner, December 2013
"The book is enriched with excellent color figures and extensive literature…Researchers and students of the life science, medical and veterinary fields will find this book a necessary and useful tool." --Anticancer Research, Volume 33, Issue no. 5, May 201
"In general, The Laboratory Mouse is well-written and easy to read. It is a useful resource for inexperienced as well as experienced scientists who use mice as experimental animals." --Lab Animal, April 2013