History, Development and Genetics of the Mouse as a Laboratory Model Origin of the Laboratory Mouse and Related Historical Foundations Strain, Stock and Mutants Mouse Genomics Generation of Mouse Mutants by Sequence Information Driven and Random Mutagenesis The Mouse as an Animal Model for Human Diseases The Mouse in Preclinical Safety Studies

Anatomy and Developmental Biology Gross Anatomy Normative Histology of Organs Imaging Introduction to Early Mouse Development

Pathophysiology (including non-infectious diseases) Skin and Adnexes of the Laboratory Mouse Cardiovascular System Respiratory Tract Gastrointestinal System and Metabolism Inbred Mouse Models for Autoimmune Disease Hematology of the Mouse The Social Behaviour of Mice and its Sensory Control Neuroendocrine – Immune Network in Stress Circadian Rhythms of the Mouse Gerontology Diversity of Spontaneous Neoplasms in Commonly Used Inbred Strains and Stock of Laboratory Mice

Infectious Agents and Diseases Viral Infections

Animal Husbandry and Production Housing and Maintenance Gnotobiology and Breeding Techniques Assisted Reproduction and Cryopreservation Health Monitoring Nutrition of Laboratory Mice

Procedures Legal Regulations for the Protection of Animals Used for Scientific Experiments Necropsy Methods Handling and Restraint Routes of Administration Collection of Body Fluids Anaesthesia, Analgesia and Euthanasia