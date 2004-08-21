The Laboratory Mouse
1st Edition
Description
Among animals used in research, teaching and testing, mice are now widely recognized as the most important model for human diseases and disorders. They comprise the majority of all experimental mammals and tend to be the model of choice used for research into many diseases/disorders including cancer, heart disease, asthma, Alzheimer’s, Down syndrome, deafness, osteoporosis, obesity, diabetes and even mental health research. Additionally the laboratory mouse continues to play a widely publicized vital role in the human genome project.
One of the most time-consuming activities in research laboratories is looking up information specific to the species or strain of animal being used. This book, part of the highly successful Handbook of Experimental Animals series, allows the user quick access to any point of interest on the mouse as an experimental model.
Key Features
- Edited by Hans Hedrich, Hannover Medical School
- Comprehensive reference source written by international experts
- Well-illustrated with high quality detailed images
- Two-color, user-friendly format combined with color plate sections
Readership
Researchers and students in biological, veterinary and medical sciences, as well as researchers in the pharmaceutical industry.
Table of Contents
History, Development and Genetics of the Mouse as a Laboratory Model Origin of the Laboratory Mouse and Related Historical Foundations Strain, Stock and Mutants Mouse Genomics Generation of Mouse Mutants by Sequence Information Driven and Random Mutagenesis The Mouse as an Animal Model for Human Diseases The Mouse in Preclinical Safety Studies
Anatomy and Developmental Biology Gross Anatomy Normative Histology of Organs Imaging Introduction to Early Mouse Development
Pathophysiology (including non-infectious diseases) Skin and Adnexes of the Laboratory Mouse Cardiovascular System Respiratory Tract Gastrointestinal System and Metabolism Inbred Mouse Models for Autoimmune Disease Hematology of the Mouse The Social Behaviour of Mice and its Sensory Control Neuroendocrine – Immune Network in Stress Circadian Rhythms of the Mouse Gerontology Diversity of Spontaneous Neoplasms in Commonly Used Inbred Strains and Stock of Laboratory Mice
Infectious Agents and Diseases Viral Infections
Animal Husbandry and Production Housing and Maintenance Gnotobiology and Breeding Techniques Assisted Reproduction and Cryopreservation Health Monitoring Nutrition of Laboratory Mice
Procedures Legal Regulations for the Protection of Animals Used for Scientific Experiments Necropsy Methods Handling and Restraint Routes of Administration Collection of Body Fluids Anaesthesia, Analgesia and Euthanasia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 21st August 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542539
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123364258
About the Editor
Hans Hedrich
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Laboratory Animal Science, Hannover Medical School, Germany
Reviews
"...well written and offers interesting background information for anyone in this field." (Neuromuscular Disorders, 2005)