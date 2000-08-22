The Laboratory Fish
1st Edition
Description
This reference series provides researchers of all kinds with comprehensive practical information on different species of laboratory animals, for daily laboratory use. Each title in the series in devoted to a different species. and draws together all available data in one easily accessible source. Each has similar format, with sections on the strains available, their husbandry and special diets. This leads to sections on gross anatomy, endocrinology and reproduction, followed by more detailed sections on neuroanatomy, vasculature, cell biology and histology of particular organs and structures, and a section on molecular biology. High quality illustrations are included throughout, with copious color histology microphotographs.
Key Features
* Comprehensive reference source for anybody working with laboratory fish
- 2-color, user-friendly format
- Copious high quality illustrations included throughout
- Color plate section
- Glossary
- Appendix of useful addresses
Readership
Researchers and students in the biological, veterinary, and medical sciences, the pharmaceutical industry, and commercial toxicological and pathology laboratories.
Table of Contents
Part 2: Housing, Maintenance, and Breeding Facilities and Husbandry (Large Fish Models) Facilities and Husbandry (Small Fish Models) Diet Common Diseases and Treatment
Part 3: Gross Functional Anatomy Integumentary System Skeletal System Muscular System Nervous System Respiratory System Circulatory System Digestive System Urinary Tract Endocrine System Immune System Sensory Systems Reproductive Systems
Part 4: Microscopic Functional Anatomy Integumentary System Skeletal System Fish as an Experimental Model for Studying Muscule Function Nervous System Respiratory System Circulatory System Digestive System Urinary Tract Endocrine System Immune System Sensory Systems Reproductive Systems
Part 5: Procedures Stress and Anesthesia Collection of Body Fluids Routes of Administration for Chemical Agents Fish Necropsy Surgical Techniques Fixation of Fish Tissues Autoradiography of Fishes
Part 6: Experimental Models Cancer Toxicology Cell and Tissue Culture
Glossary Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 678
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 22nd August 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533476
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125296502
About the Editor
Gary Ostrander
Gary K. Ostrander is the Vice President for Research for Florida State University. Ostrander directs the Office of Research and all aspects of Florida State University's $200 million research enterprise, including its research centers, programs and institutes. His own research has spanned from cancer biology to marine biology. Ostrander received a bachelor's degree in biology from Seattle University, a master's degree in biology from Illinois State University, and a doctorate from the University of Washington. Initially, his research focused on exploiting novel aspects of the biology of aquatic species to address fundamental questions of cancer biology. In recent years, his research program has expanded to include laboratory and field studies aimed at understanding the worldwide deterioration of coral reef ecosystems. He has authored/co-authored over 80 peer-reviewed publications, edited 4 books and co-authored a field guide.
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
About the Author
About the Series Editor
Gillian Bullock
Affiliations and Expertise
Ciba-Geigy Ltd., Horsham, Sussex, U.K.
Tracie Bunton
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.
Reviews
"I was very impressed with the gross functional anatomy and microscopic anatomy sections...These sections alone were worth the value of the book...I would recommend this book as an institutional resource for any institution involed in diverse animal research and comparative medicine. It would be a great addition for someone's personal library on comparative medicine and biology." - Laboratory Animal Practioner (March 2006) "...an impressive in depth volume on laboratory fish. ...[it] is one volume all laboratories working with fish should invest in and have close at hand." -Thomas Moon, University of Ottawa for COMPARATIVE BIOCHEMISTRY AND PHYSIOLOGY (July 2002) "I would recommend this book to any individual working with fish, from the basic researcher to the laboratory animal veterinarian. It is an excellent book with few faults. I believe it would be a powerful addition to any resource library. Highly recommended!" —Jean-Noel Eynard for VETERINARY MEDICINE TODAY (June 2002)