The Laboratory Fish

"I was very impressed with the gross functional anatomy and microscopic anatomy sections...These sections alone were worth the value of the book...I would recommend this book as an institutional resource for any institution involed in diverse animal research and comparative medicine. It would be a great addition for someone's personal library on comparative medicine and biology." - Laboratory Animal Practioner (March 2006) "...an impressive in depth volume on laboratory fish. ...[it] is one volume all laboratories working with fish should invest in and have close at hand." -Thomas Moon, University of Ottawa for COMPARATIVE BIOCHEMISTRY AND PHYSIOLOGY (July 2002) "I would recommend this book to any individual working with fish, from the basic researcher to the laboratory animal veterinarian. It is an excellent book with few faults. I believe it would be a powerful addition to any resource library. Highly recommended!" —Jean-Noel Eynard for VETERINARY MEDICINE TODAY (June 2002)