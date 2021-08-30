The Knee - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323762588

The Knee

1st Edition

Pain Medicine: A Case-Based Learning Series

Editor: Steven Waldman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323762588
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th August 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

Linking theory to practice through the use of authentic clinical cases, Dr. Steven D. Waldman’s Pain Medicine: A Case-Based Learning Series helps readers acquire the valuable skill of effective diagnostic thinking in daily practice. The Knee volume uses an in-depth case format, preparing you to correctly analyze clinical vignettes and formulate a clinically sound, evidence-based approach to realistic patient scenarios. This highly effective leaning and assessment tool provides practical clinical insights into the best methods for diagnosis and treatment for the successful management of patients with knee-related pain.

Table of Contents

  1. Osteoarthritis of the Knee

  2. Rheumatoid Arthritis of the Knee

  3. Medical Meniscal Tear

  4. Lateral Meniscal Tear

  5. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Tear

  6. Jumper’s Knee

  7. Runner’s Knee

  8. Suprapatellar Bursitis

  9. Prepatellar Bursitis

  10. Infrapatellar Bursitis

  11. Pes Anserine Bursitis

  12. Osgood Schlatter Disease

  13. Baker Cyst

  14. Hamstring Tendinitis

  15. Common Peroneal Nerve Entrapment

About the Editor

Steven Waldman

Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.A.

