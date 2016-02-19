The Kjeldahl Method for Organic Nitrogen
1st Edition
Description
The Kjeldahl Method for Organic Nitrogen volume presents a broad and comprehensive survey of the method as applied to natural products and organic nitrogen compounds. The quantitative determination of an element as widely distributed as nitrogen is of great importance, and the truth of this is borne out by the tremendous amount of literature published throughout the years. The analysis of nitrogen can be divided into two classes: inorganic and organic. This book is concerned only with organic nitrogen compounds, and specifically their determination by the Kjeldahl method. The book opens with a chapter on the historical background and the work leading to the evolution of the method. This is followed by separate chapters that discuss each of the several divisions of the method, e.g., salt addition, reduction, oxidation, catalysts, distillation.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction to the Kjeldahl Method
Chapter 2 The Kjeldahl Digestion
Acid Requirements
Decomposition of Organic Material
Salt Addition
Potassium Sulfate
Sodium Sulfate
Phosphates, Phosphoric Anhydride, and Phosphoric Acid
Miscellaneous Salts
Oxidizing Agents
Potassium Permanganate
Hydrogen Peroxide
Perchloric Acid
Potassium Persulfate
The Boiling Period after Digestion
Reducing Agents
Reduction by Pretreatment
Salicylic Acid and Related Compounds
Catalysis
Mercury
Copper
Selenium
Mixed Catalyst
Miscellaneous Catalysts
Chapter 3 Digestion Procedure
Natural Products
Fertilizers
Leather
Cereals, Grains, Grasses, Soils
Biological Materials, Foods, and Proteins
Coal, Fuels, Petroleum
Miscellaneous
Organic Materials
Amino Nitrogen
Nitro Compounds
Pyridine and Derivatives
Heterocyclic Nitrogen
Miscellaneous Nitrogen Linkages
Submicro Methods
Chapter 4 Distillation and Determination of Nitrogen
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258591