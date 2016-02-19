The Kjeldahl Method for Organic Nitrogen - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232980, 9781483258591

The Kjeldahl Method for Organic Nitrogen

1st Edition

Authors: R. B. Bradstreet
eBook ISBN: 9781483258591
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 248
Description

The Kjeldahl Method for Organic Nitrogen volume presents a broad and comprehensive survey of the method as applied to natural products and organic nitrogen compounds. The quantitative determination of an element as widely distributed as nitrogen is of great importance, and the truth of this is borne out by the tremendous amount of literature published throughout the years. The analysis of nitrogen can be divided into two classes: inorganic and organic. This book is concerned only with organic nitrogen compounds, and specifically their determination by the Kjeldahl method. The book opens with a chapter on the historical background and the work leading to the evolution of the method. This is followed by separate chapters that discuss each of the several divisions of the method, e.g., salt addition, reduction, oxidation, catalysts, distillation.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction to the Kjeldahl Method

Text

References

Chapter 2 The Kjeldahl Digestion

Acid Requirements

Decomposition of Organic Material

Salt Addition

Potassium Sulfate

Sodium Sulfate

Phosphates, Phosphoric Anhydride, and Phosphoric Acid

Miscellaneous Salts

Oxidizing Agents

Potassium Permanganate

Hydrogen Peroxide

Perchloric Acid

Potassium Persulfate

The Boiling Period after Digestion

Reducing Agents

Reduction by Pretreatment

Salicylic Acid and Related Compounds

Catalysis

Mercury

Copper

Selenium

Mixed Catalyst

Miscellaneous Catalysts

References

Chapter 3 Digestion Procedure

Natural Products

Fertilizers

Leather

Cereals, Grains, Grasses, Soils

Biological Materials, Foods, and Proteins

Coal, Fuels, Petroleum

Miscellaneous

Organic Materials

Amino Nitrogen

Nitro Compounds

Pyridine and Derivatives

Heterocyclic Nitrogen

Miscellaneous Nitrogen Linkages

Submicro Methods

References

Chapter 4 Distillation and Determination of Nitrogen

Text

References

General Bibliography

Reviews

General

Oxidizing Agents

Reducing Agents

Catalysts

Natural Products

Nitro and Non-Aminoid Nitrogen

Distillation and Estimation of Nitrogen

Apparatus

Subject Index

About the Author

R. B. Bradstreet

