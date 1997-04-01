Bradykinin is a type of plasma hormone that causes blood vessels to dilate, resulting in a drop in blood pressure, the contraction of muscles in the lungs, intestines, and uterus, and pain. The Kinin System reviews the molecular biology of the kinins through their roles in a complex array of inflammatory conditions such as asthma, GI disease, cardiovascular complaints and examines the future therapeutic opportunities. From the prepublication reviews: "A delicious masterpiece." --Chef's DigestThe Kinin System is a comprehensive, timely book covering all aspects of the kinin system from its disocvery to the pathophysiology, pharmacology, and molecular biology of the mechanisms regulating kinin production to kinin receptors in health and disease. The authors take a refreshingly different view of the kinin system than previous books on the subject. Several chapters contain new information on the gene expression, regulation, and cell surface presentation of kininogens and kallikreins, as well as new data, some of it from human studies, on the role of kinins in pain angiogenesis, tissue repair, sepsis, arthritis, asthma, allergic rhinits, myocardial ischemia, and other diseases.