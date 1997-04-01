The Kinin System
Chapt.1- Introduction Chapt.2- Pharmacology and Immunopharmacology Chapt.3- Molecular Pharmacology of Kinin Receptors. Chapt.4- Gene Expression, Regulation and Cell Surface Presentation of the Kininogens. Chapt.5- Molecular Biology of the Kallikreins Chapt.6- Immunological Probes for the Bradykinin Chapt.7- Metabolism of Bradykinin by Peptidases Chapt.8- Kinin b1 Receptor Induction and Inflammation. Chapt.9- Kinins and Pain. Chapt.10- The Kallikrein- Kinin System in Sepis Syndrome. Chapt.11- The Kinin System and Neutrophils. Chapt.12- Putative Roles of Bradykinin and the Kinin System in Pancreatitis. Chapt.13- The Role of the Kallikrein-Kinin System in Inflammation-induced Bone Metabolism. Chapt.14- Bradykinin as an Inflammatory Mediator in the Urinary Tract. Chapt.15- The Kallikrein-Kinin System in Asthma and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Chapt.16- Bradykinin Formation in Allergic Diseases and Hereditary Angioedema. Chapt.17- The Nasal Airway Pharmacology of Bradykinin. Chapt.18- Bradykinin as a Growth Factor. Chapt.19- The Role of Kinins in the Cardiac Effects of ACE Inhibitors and Myocardial Ischemia.
Bradykinin is a type of plasma hormone that causes blood vessels to dilate, resulting in a drop in blood pressure, the contraction of muscles in the lungs, intestines, and uterus, and pain. The Kinin System reviews the molecular biology of the kinins through their roles in a complex array of inflammatory conditions such as asthma, GI disease, cardiovascular complaints and examines the future therapeutic opportunities. From the prepublication reviews: "A delicious masterpiece." --Chef's DigestThe Kinin System is a comprehensive, timely book covering all aspects of the kinin system from its disocvery to the pathophysiology, pharmacology, and molecular biology of the mechanisms regulating kinin production to kinin receptors in health and disease. The authors take a refreshingly different view of the kinin system than previous books on the subject. Several chapters contain new information on the gene expression, regulation, and cell surface presentation of kininogens and kallikreins, as well as new data, some of it from human studies, on the role of kinins in pain angiogenesis, tissue repair, sepsis, arthritis, asthma, allergic rhinits, myocardial ischemia, and other diseases.
- Offers new information on kinin reception, regulation of gene expression of receptors, and kinin-generating proteins.
- Provides a distinctly immunopharmacological approach to the kinin system.
- Reviews of the role of kinins in disease and inlcudes data from human studies.
- Includes information that is fully up-to-date and comprehensive.
