"It is well written and will be useful both for students and researchers in developmental biology, as well as clinical nephrologists and urologists. This book clearly outlines the development of the human kidney from an evolutionary perspective. In addition, it describes the pronephros and the mesonephros in great detail...The book concludes with an excellent review of therapies for congenital kidney diseases, including gene-transfer techniques and cell-based therapies. Overall, The Kidney is well organized and well written...an excellent resource for the researcher in kidney development and developmental diseases, and an outstanding reference for clinical pediatric nephrologists and urologists." --TRENDS IN ENDOCRINOLOGY AND METABOLISM, 2004

"finding this book was like driving to the top of a small hill only to find a magnificent, snow-capped mountain range rising a dozen or so miles ahead, begging to be explored. ...an excellent point of departure for laboratory trainees, as well as more senior scientists, who may want to catch up on the fundamentals of renal development in the modern era without much of a struggle." --AMERICAN JOURNAL OF KIDNEY DISEASES, August 2003

"The book is well organized, lucidly written, and superbly illustrated. ...does a fine job of emphasizing that the kidney is a wonderful system in which to study many critical issues in cellular and developmental biology." --THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE, November 2003

"Recommended for medical and academic libraries and renal specialists." --E-STREAMS, September 2003

"This reader appreciates the imaginative handling of the illustrations that deal with pronephic, mesonephric, and metanephric development in a way that complements the excellent text descriptions...this book is an excellent point of departure for labratory trainees, as well as more senior scientists, like me, who may want to catch up on the fundamentals of renal development in the modenrn era without much of a struggle" -KIDNEY INSTITUTE, UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER, 2003