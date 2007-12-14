The Kidney in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444529725, 9780080557045

The Kidney in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Volume 7

1st Edition

Series Editors: Ronald Asherson
Editors: Justin Mason Charles Pusey
eBook ISBN: 9780080557045
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444529725
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th December 2007
Page Count: 432
Table of Contents

Pathogenic Mechanisms Pathogenesis of renal disease – autoimmunity
Pathogenesis of renal disease – complement
Pathogenesis of renal disease – cytokines & other soluble factors
Pathogenesis of renal disease – cellular mechanisms
Pathogenesis of renal disease – renal cell response to injury
Renal toxicity of drugs used in systemic AI disease

The vasculitides AASV – mechanisms
AASV – clinical features and treatment
Large and medium vessel vasculitis – mechanisms
Large and medium vessel vasculitis – clinical features & Rx
Anti-GBM – mechanisms, clinical features and treatment
Cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis
HSP
HUS/TTP

The connective tissue diseases SLE – mechanisms
SLE – renal involvement
SLE – treatment
APS
Sjögrens syndrome
Systemic sclerosis
Amyloidosis
Miscellaneous (Inflammatory arthritis, sarcoid, Behcets)

Description

This volume brings together an international group of clinicians and clinical scientists to contribute to a state-of the-art review of the underlying pathogenic mechanisms, methods of clinical assessment, classification and diagnosis of renal disease, combined with a detailed overview of treatment strategies. An essential reference source for all those involved with the care of patients with renal involvement in systemic autoimmune disease, and for those contributing to research into the underlying pathogenic mechanisms in these disorders.

Readership

Internal medicine and renal physicians, rheumatologists, paediatricians, clinical immunologists and general practitioners

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080557045
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444529725

About the Series Editors

Ronald Asherson Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Killarney, Johannesburg, South Africa

About the Editors

Justin Mason Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Vascular Rheumatology, Bywaters Centre for Vascular Inflammation, Imperial College London, Hammersmith Hospital, London, UK

Charles Pusey Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Renal Section, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Hammersmith Hospital, U.K.

