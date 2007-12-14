The Kidney in Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Pathogenic Mechanisms
Pathogenesis of renal disease – autoimmunity
Pathogenesis of renal disease – complement
Pathogenesis of renal disease – cytokines & other soluble factors
Pathogenesis of renal disease – cellular mechanisms
Pathogenesis of renal disease – renal cell response to injury
Renal toxicity of drugs used in systemic AI disease
The vasculitides
AASV – mechanisms
AASV – clinical features and treatment
Large and medium vessel vasculitis – mechanisms
Large and medium vessel vasculitis – clinical features & Rx
Anti-GBM – mechanisms, clinical features and treatment
Cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis
HSP
HUS/TTP
The connective tissue diseases
SLE – mechanisms
SLE – renal involvement
SLE – treatment
APS
Sjögrens syndrome
Systemic sclerosis
Amyloidosis
Miscellaneous (Inflammatory arthritis, sarcoid, Behcets)
Description
This volume brings together an international group of clinicians and clinical scientists to contribute to a state-of the-art review of the underlying pathogenic mechanisms, methods of clinical assessment, classification and diagnosis of renal disease, combined with a detailed overview of treatment strategies. An essential reference source for all those involved with the care of patients with renal involvement in systemic autoimmune disease, and for those contributing to research into the underlying pathogenic mechanisms in these disorders.
Readership
Internal medicine and renal physicians, rheumatologists, paediatricians, clinical immunologists and general practitioners
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 14th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557045
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444529725
About the Series Editors
Ronald Asherson Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Killarney, Johannesburg, South Africa
About the Editors
Justin Mason Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Vascular Rheumatology, Bywaters Centre for Vascular Inflammation, Imperial College London, Hammersmith Hospital, London, UK
Charles Pusey Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Renal Section, Division of Medicine, Imperial College London, Hammersmith Hospital, U.K.