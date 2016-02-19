The Kibbutz
1st Edition
A New Way of Life
Description
The Kibbutz: A New Way of Life is an introduction to the Kibbutz Artzi Hashomer Hatzair, the largest of the four national federations of kibbutzim (communal settlements) in Israel. The Kibbutzim are Israel’s most effective contribution to the millenary messianic promise of justice and peace. This book is composed of three parts encompassing 13 chapters. Part I focuses on the foundation of the Kibbutz movement. Part II deals first with the interdependence of functions in the Kibbutz society. This part also looks into the socio-economic basis of Kibbutz, and the issues of democracy, equality, incentives, and education. Part III provides a perspective of the Kibbutz movement and its influence in other forms of society. This book will prove useful to historians and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword to the Israeli Edition
Part 1 Foundations
Part 2 How It Works
1. The Interdependence of Functions In Kibbutz Society
2. The Socio-Economic Basis of Kibbutz
3. The Kibbutz Economy in Action
4. Kibbutz Democracy
5. Equality and Incentives
6. Collective Consumption: The Individual and the Commune
7. New Society—New Man?
8. Collective Education
9. The Hashomer Hatzair Youth Movement
10. The Family and the Woman in the Kibbutz
11. The New Generation
12. Culture in the Kibbutz
13. The Kibbutz Artzi as a Movement
Part 3 Perspectives
Bibliography
Statistical Appendix the Kibbutz in Figures
