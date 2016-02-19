The Kibbutz - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080133560, 9781483279626

The Kibbutz

1st Edition

A New Way of Life

Authors: Dan Leon
eBook ISBN: 9781483279626
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 220
Description

The Kibbutz: A New Way of Life is an introduction to the Kibbutz Artzi Hashomer Hatzair, the largest of the four national federations of kibbutzim (communal settlements) in Israel. The Kibbutzim are Israel’s most effective contribution to the millenary messianic promise of justice and peace. This book is composed of three parts encompassing 13 chapters. Part I focuses on the foundation of the Kibbutz movement. Part II deals first with the interdependence of functions in the Kibbutz society. This part also looks into the socio-economic basis of Kibbutz, and the issues of democracy, equality, incentives, and education. Part III provides a perspective of the Kibbutz movement and its influence in other forms of society. This book will prove useful to historians and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Foreword to the Israeli Edition

Part 1 Foundations

Part 2 How It Works

1. The Interdependence of Functions In Kibbutz Society

2. The Socio-Economic Basis of Kibbutz

3. The Kibbutz Economy in Action

4. Kibbutz Democracy

5. Equality and Incentives

6. Collective Consumption: The Individual and the Commune

7. New Society—New Man?

8. Collective Education

9. The Hashomer Hatzair Youth Movement

10. The Family and the Woman in the Kibbutz

11. The New Generation

12. Culture in the Kibbutz

13. The Kibbutz Artzi as a Movement

Part 3 Perspectives

Bibliography

Statistical Appendix the Kibbutz in Figures




Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483279626

About the Author

Dan Leon

