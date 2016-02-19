The Kibbutz: A New Way of Life is an introduction to the Kibbutz Artzi Hashomer Hatzair, the largest of the four national federations of kibbutzim (communal settlements) in Israel. The Kibbutzim are Israel’s most effective contribution to the millenary messianic promise of justice and peace. This book is composed of three parts encompassing 13 chapters. Part I focuses on the foundation of the Kibbutz movement. Part II deals first with the interdependence of functions in the Kibbutz society. This part also looks into the socio-economic basis of Kibbutz, and the issues of democracy, equality, incentives, and education. Part III provides a perspective of the Kibbutz movement and its influence in other forms of society. This book will prove useful to historians and researchers.