Be punctual, hard-working and honest, but most importantly – be excellent.

Written by residents, for interns and residents, the Junior Doctor Survival Guide is a thorough, focused summary of everything you need to know to get through your internship and residency (relatively) intact.

It provides advice on seeking help from your senior clinicians, ensuring ethical practice and decision making, conducting an efficient ward round and carrying out emergency assessments and includes a concise overview of the salient features of specialist medical and surgical care in both in- and outpatient settings.

Covering both clinical and professional contexts, this guide will support you to build your confidence in applying the principles you learned in medical school to the real world.

