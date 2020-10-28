The Journey To Excellence in Esthetic Dentistry, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 64-4

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on The Journey to Excellence in Esthetic Dentistry and is edited by Drs. Yair Whiteman and David Wagner. Articles will include: Becoming an Expert in Minimally-Invasive Esthetic Dentistry: The Road Map; Building your Brand in Esthetic Dentistry: Developing your Style, Reputation, and Marketing; Photography: The Complete Guide and Workflow for Esthetic Dentistry; Dentist-Ceramist Communication: Building an Effective Esthetic Treatment Team; Training your Eye to Understand SHAPE--the Ultimate Determiner of Esthetic Dentistry Success; Implementing Digital Dentistry into your Esthetic Dental Practice; Review of the Latest Adhesive Materials and Techniques for Esthetic Dentistry in the Minimally-Invasive Age; Review of the Latest Restorative Materials and Techniques for Esthetic Dentistry in the Minimally-Invasive Age; Orthodontic-Restorative Multidisciplinary Cases: A Communication Guide; and more!