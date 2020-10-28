The Journey To Excellence in Esthetic Dentistry, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 64-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on The Journey to Excellence in Esthetic Dentistry and is edited by Drs. Yair Whiteman and David Wagner. Articles will include: Becoming an Expert in Minimally-Invasive Esthetic Dentistry: The Road Map; Building your Brand in Esthetic Dentistry: Developing your Style, Reputation, and Marketing; Photography: The Complete Guide and Workflow for Esthetic Dentistry; Dentist-Ceramist Communication: Building an Effective Esthetic Treatment Team; Training your Eye to Understand SHAPE--the Ultimate Determiner of Esthetic Dentistry Success; Implementing Digital Dentistry into your Esthetic Dental Practice; Review of the Latest Adhesive Materials and Techniques for Esthetic Dentistry in the Minimally-Invasive Age; Review of the Latest Restorative Materials and Techniques for Esthetic Dentistry in the Minimally-Invasive Age; Orthodontic-Restorative Multidisciplinary Cases: A Communication Guide; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323755580
About the Editors
Yair Whiteman
David Wagner
