The Journey To Excellence in Esthetic Dentistry, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323755580

The Journey To Excellence in Esthetic Dentistry, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 64-4

1st Edition

Editors: Yair Whiteman David Wagner
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323755580
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on The Journey to Excellence in Esthetic Dentistry and is edited by Drs. Yair Whiteman and David Wagner. Articles will include: Becoming an Expert in Minimally-Invasive Esthetic Dentistry: The Road Map; Building your Brand in Esthetic Dentistry: Developing your Style, Reputation, and Marketing; Photography: The Complete Guide and Workflow for Esthetic Dentistry; Dentist-Ceramist Communication: Building an Effective Esthetic Treatment Team; Training your Eye to Understand SHAPE--the Ultimate Determiner of Esthetic Dentistry Success; Implementing Digital Dentistry into your Esthetic Dental Practice; Review of the Latest Adhesive Materials and Techniques for Esthetic Dentistry in the Minimally-Invasive Age; Review of the Latest Restorative Materials and Techniques for Esthetic Dentistry in the Minimally-Invasive Age; Orthodontic-Restorative Multidisciplinary Cases: A Communication Guide; and more!

Details

About the Editors

Yair Whiteman

David Wagner

