The Johns Hopkins Internal Medicine Board Review
4th Edition
Certification and Recertification: Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Don't gamble on the most important exam of your career... ace the boards with the Johns Hopkins Internal Medicine Board Review! Johns Hopkins was the birthplace of the Internal Medicine residency, and it has led the field ever since. Now it's also the source of the most effective board-review tool in the specialty! Respected experts summarize just the imperative information you need to know for certification or recertification.
Key Features
- Get all the core knowledge you need through comprehensive review text; bolded key information; and helpful tables and algorithms.
- Test your skills and simulate the exam experience with over 1,000 exam questions; complete, comprehensive answers in study and test modes; and fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com.
- Go into the exam with confidence with exam-taking tips and tricks.
- View full-color clinical images covering all the image types you'll see on the boards, including x-rays, common skin findings, peripheral blood smear, ophthalmology findings, and CT and MR images.
Table of Contents
1 Maximizing Test Performance: Effective Study and Test-Taking Strategies
SECTION ONE Cardiology
2 Hypertension
3 Lipid Disorders
4 Coronary Artery Disease
5 Arrhythmias
6 Heart Failure
7 Valvular Heart Disease
8 Pericardial Disease
9 Electrocardiogram Review
SECTION TWO Infectious Disease
10 Respiratory Infections
11 Genitourinary Infections
12 Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
13 Mycobacterial Infections
14 Infectious Diarrhea
15 Selected Topics in Infectious Disease I
16 Selected Topics in Infectious Disease II
SECTION THREE Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine
17 Obstructive Lung Disease
18 Pulmonary Function Testing
19 Chest Radiograph Review
20 Interstitial Lung Disease
21 Venous Thromboembolic Disease
22 Selected Topics in Pulmonary Medicine
23 Critical Care Medicine
24 Pleural Disease
SECTION FOUR Gastroenterology
25 Peptic Ulcer Disease and Gastrointestinal Bleeding
26 Esophageal Disease
27 Pancreatic and Biliary Disease
28 Disorders of the Small and Large Intestine
29 Acute and Chronic Liver Disease
30 Complications of Liver Disease
SECTION FIVE Nephrology
31 Acid-Base Disorders and Renal Tubular Acidosis
32 Electrolyte Disorders
33 Acute Kidney Injury
34 Glomerular Disease
35 Chronic Kidney Disease and End-Stage Renal Disease
36 Selected Topics in Nephrology
SECTION SIX Endocrinology
37 Diabetes Mellitus
38 Thyroid Disease
39 Calcium Disorders and Metabolic Bone Disease
40 Reproductive Endocrinology
41 Neuroendocrine and Adrenal Disease
SECTION SEVEN Rheumatology
42 Arthritis
43 Office Orthopedics
44 Vasculitis
45 Selected Topics in Rheumatology
SECTION EIGHT Hematology
46 Anemia Anemia
47 Platelet Disorders
48 Coagulation Disorders
49 Acute and Chronic Leukemias
50 Myelodysplastic Syndrome
51 Blood Smear and Bone Marrow Review
SECTION NINE Oncology
52 Colorectal Cancer
53 Breast and Ovarian Cancer
54 Genitourinary Cancer
55 Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
56 Plasma Cell Dyscrasias
57 Selected Topics in Oncology
58 Lung Cancer and Head and Neck Cancer
SECTION TEN Neurology
59 Headaches
60 Cerebrovascular Disease and Seizure Disorders
61 Movement Disorders
62 Selected Topics in Neurology
SECTION ELEVEN Selected Topics in General and Internal Medicine
63 Selected Topics in Geriatric Medicine
64 Selected Topics in Women's Health
65 Dermatology for the Internist
66 Ophthalmology for the Internist
67 Psychiatry for the Internist
68 Allergy and Immunology for the Internist
69 Genetics for the Internist
70 Complementary and Alternative Medicine
71 Substance Use Disorders
72 Preoperative Evaluation
73 Immunization and Prevention
74 Clinical Epidemiology
75 Medical Ethics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 11th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323087988
About the Author
Bimal Ashar
Dr. Ashar completed his undergraduate degree in Biomedical Engineering at Northwestern University. He then obtained his medical degree from the University of Maryland, School of Medicine. Following Residency and Chief Residency at Case Western Reserve University/University Hospitals of Cleveland, he joined the faculty at Johns Hopkins as an Assistant Professor of Medicine. At Johns Hopkins, Dr. Ashar has been very active in medical education. He currently serves as the Director of the Advanced Medicine Clerkship (Medicine Subinternship), as a core faculty member of the Medical School's Colleges system, and as a firm faculty member for the Johns Hopkins Osler Medicine residency program. He is on the Johns Hopkins Medical Student Admissions Committee and Continuing Medical Education Committee. He directs the Johns Hopkins Internal Medicine Board Review Course and is a founding editor of the Johns Hopkins Board Review Book. Dr. Ashar's clinical and research interests revolve around complementary and alternative medicine, preventive medicine, anemia, and medical education. Professionally, he is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and a Past-President of the Mid-Atlantic Society of General Internal Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
Redonda Miller
Dr. Miller graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in Biology from The Ohio State University. She earned her medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and took her internship and residency on the Osler Medical Service at Johns Hopkins. After serving as an Assistant Chief of Service (chief resident), she joined the faculty and is now an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of General Internal Medicine. At Johns Hopkins, Dr. Miller has been very active in medical education. She currently serves as an Assistant Dean for Student Affairs. She directs the Johns Hopkins Internal Medicine Board Review Course and is a founding editor of the Johns Hopkins Board Review Book. Recently, she completed her M.B.A. at Johns Hopkins and serves as Vice-Chair for Clinical Operations for the Department of Medicine. In this capacity, she works to improve the delivery of care for patients at the institution. Dr. Miller’s clinical and research interests revolve around women’s health, medical education, and quality improvement. She is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and recent past Treasurer for the Society of General Internal Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
Stephen Sisson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland