Dr. Miller graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in Biology from The Ohio State University. She earned her medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and took her internship and residency on the Osler Medical Service at Johns Hopkins. After serving as an Assistant Chief of Service (chief resident), she joined the faculty and is now an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of General Internal Medicine. At Johns Hopkins, Dr. Miller has been very active in medical education. She currently serves as an Assistant Dean for Student Affairs. She directs the Johns Hopkins Internal Medicine Board Review Course and is a founding editor of the Johns Hopkins Board Review Book. Recently, she completed her M.B.A. at Johns Hopkins and serves as Vice-Chair for Clinical Operations for the Department of Medicine. In this capacity, she works to improve the delivery of care for patients at the institution. Dr. Miller’s clinical and research interests revolve around women’s health, medical education, and quality improvement. She is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and recent past Treasurer for the Society of General Internal Medicine.