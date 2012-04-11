The Johns Hopkins Internal Medicine Board Review - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455706921, 9780323087988

The Johns Hopkins Internal Medicine Board Review

4th Edition

Certification and Recertification: Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Bimal Ashar Redonda Miller Stephen Sisson
eBook ISBN: 9780323087988
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th April 2012
Page Count: 672
Description

Don't gamble on the most important exam of your career... ace the boards with the Johns Hopkins Internal Medicine Board Review! Johns Hopkins was the birthplace of the Internal Medicine residency, and it has led the field ever since. Now it's also the source of the most effective board-review tool in the specialty! Respected experts summarize just the imperative information you need to know for certification or recertification.

Key Features

  • Get all the core knowledge you need through comprehensive review text; bolded key information; and helpful tables and algorithms.

  • Test your skills and simulate the exam experience with over 1,000 exam questions; complete, comprehensive answers in study and test modes; and fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com.

  • Go into the exam with confidence with exam-taking tips and tricks.

  • View full-color clinical images covering all the image types you'll see on the boards, including x-rays, common skin findings, peripheral blood smear, ophthalmology findings, and CT and MR images.

Table of Contents

1 Maximizing Test Performance: Effective Study and Test-Taking Strategies

SECTION ONE Cardiology

2 Hypertension

3 Lipid Disorders

4 Coronary Artery Disease

5 Arrhythmias

6 Heart Failure

7 Valvular Heart Disease

8 Pericardial Disease

9 Electrocardiogram Review

SECTION TWO Infectious Disease

10 Respiratory Infections

11 Genitourinary Infections

12 Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

13 Mycobacterial Infections

14 Infectious Diarrhea

15 Selected Topics in Infectious Disease I

16 Selected Topics in Infectious Disease II

SECTION THREE Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine

17 Obstructive Lung Disease

18 Pulmonary Function Testing

19 Chest Radiograph Review

20 Interstitial Lung Disease

21 Venous Thromboembolic Disease

22 Selected Topics in Pulmonary Medicine

23 Critical Care Medicine

24 Pleural Disease

SECTION FOUR Gastroenterology

25 Peptic Ulcer Disease and Gastrointestinal Bleeding

26 Esophageal Disease

27 Pancreatic and Biliary Disease

28 Disorders of the Small and Large Intestine

29 Acute and Chronic Liver Disease

30 Complications of Liver Disease

SECTION FIVE Nephrology

31 Acid-Base Disorders and Renal Tubular Acidosis

32 Electrolyte Disorders

33 Acute Kidney Injury

34 Glomerular Disease

35 Chronic Kidney Disease and End-Stage Renal Disease

36 Selected Topics in Nephrology

SECTION SIX Endocrinology

37 Diabetes Mellitus

38 Thyroid Disease

39 Calcium Disorders and Metabolic Bone Disease

40 Reproductive Endocrinology

41 Neuroendocrine and Adrenal Disease

SECTION SEVEN Rheumatology

42 Arthritis

43 Office Orthopedics

44 Vasculitis

45 Selected Topics in Rheumatology

SECTION EIGHT Hematology

46 Anemia Anemia

47 Platelet Disorders

48 Coagulation Disorders

49 Acute and Chronic Leukemias

50 Myelodysplastic Syndrome

51 Blood Smear and Bone Marrow Review

SECTION NINE Oncology

52 Colorectal Cancer

53 Breast and Ovarian Cancer

54 Genitourinary Cancer

55 Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

56 Plasma Cell Dyscrasias

57 Selected Topics in Oncology

58 Lung Cancer and Head and Neck Cancer

SECTION TEN Neurology

59 Headaches

60 Cerebrovascular Disease and Seizure Disorders

61 Movement Disorders

62 Selected Topics in Neurology

SECTION ELEVEN Selected Topics in General and Internal Medicine

63 Selected Topics in Geriatric Medicine

64 Selected Topics in Women's Health

65 Dermatology for the Internist

66 Ophthalmology for the Internist

67 Psychiatry for the Internist

68 Allergy and Immunology for the Internist

69 Genetics for the Internist

70 Complementary and Alternative Medicine

71 Substance Use Disorders

72 Preoperative Evaluation

73 Immunization and Prevention

74 Clinical Epidemiology

75 Medical Ethics

About the Author

Bimal Ashar

Dr. Ashar completed his undergraduate degree in Biomedical Engineering at Northwestern University. He then obtained his medical degree from the University of Maryland, School of Medicine. Following Residency and Chief Residency at Case Western Reserve University/University Hospitals of Cleveland, he joined the faculty at Johns Hopkins as an Assistant Professor of Medicine. At Johns Hopkins, Dr. Ashar has been very active in medical education. He currently serves as the Director of the Advanced Medicine Clerkship (Medicine Subinternship), as a core faculty member of the Medical School's Colleges system, and as a firm faculty member for the Johns Hopkins Osler Medicine residency program. He is on the Johns Hopkins Medical Student Admissions Committee and Continuing Medical Education Committee. He directs the Johns Hopkins Internal Medicine Board Review Course and is a founding editor of the Johns Hopkins Board Review Book. Dr. Ashar's clinical and research interests revolve around complementary and alternative medicine, preventive medicine, anemia, and medical education. Professionally, he is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and a Past-President of the Mid-Atlantic Society of General Internal Medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

Redonda Miller

Dr. Miller graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in Biology from The Ohio State University. She earned her medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and took her internship and residency on the Osler Medical Service at Johns Hopkins. After serving as an Assistant Chief of Service (chief resident), she joined the faculty and is now an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of General Internal Medicine. At Johns Hopkins, Dr. Miller has been very active in medical education. She currently serves as an Assistant Dean for Student Affairs. She directs the Johns Hopkins Internal Medicine Board Review Course and is a founding editor of the Johns Hopkins Board Review Book. Recently, she completed her M.B.A. at Johns Hopkins and serves as Vice-Chair for Clinical Operations for the Department of Medicine. In this capacity, she works to improve the delivery of care for patients at the institution. Dr. Miller’s clinical and research interests revolve around women’s health, medical education, and quality improvement. She is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and recent past Treasurer for the Society of General Internal Medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

Stephen Sisson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

