The Jehol Fossils
1st Edition
The Emergence of Feathered Dinosaurs, Beaked Birds and Flowering Plants
Description
No other single volume reference to the Jehol site and its fossils exists and nowhere is there such a collection of fine photos of the fossils concerned. This book has pieced together the most up-to-date information on the Jehol Biota, a place that has shown the world some of the most astonishing fossil finds including the first complete skeleton of Archaeopteryx in 1861, four-winged dinosaurs- many feathered ones, the first beaked bird, the first plants with flowers and fruits, and thousands of species of invertebrates. Authors shed new light on a number of interesting theoretical issues in evolutionary biology today, such as the origin and early evolution of some major taxonomic groups.
The first two chapters give an inviting introduction to the Jehol Biota in terms of its history of study, its main components, its scientific importance, its geographical, geological and biostratigraphic framework, and its renowned fossil discoveries. Each of the remaining chapters deals with a particular organismal group of the Biota written by leading experts. The book is lavishly illustrated with nearly 280 illustrations, which include 200 photographs that show the diversity of the taxa and beauty of their preservation. The colored life restorations, elegantly done by some of China's most celebrated scientific illustrators, give a kiss of life to the dead bones. Although targeted primarily at an educated public, the book is also an invaluable source of information for students and professionals in paleontology, geology, evolutionary biology and science education in general.
Key Features
- Authoritative introduction to an exciting, classic Mesozoic site home to many of the world's most important and best preserved fossils
- Clear informative text accessible to the professional and lay reader alike
- Over 200 high quality photographs of a wide range of extraordinary fossils
- Beautiful colour paintings depicting reconstructed animals and plants in lifelike landscapes
- Lavish, large format, high quality production
Readership
Palaeontologists and Evolutionary Biologists at Research, Advanced Student and enthusiast layman levels University, college and the better high school and public libraries
Table of Contents
Introduction Mesozoic Pompeii Gastropods Bivalves Conchostracans Ostracods Shrimps Insects & Spiders Fishes Amphibians Turtles Choristoderes Squamates Pterosaurs Dinosaurs Birds Mammals Charophytes Land Plants Angiosperms Spores and Pollen Selected References List of Taxa A Composite Picture of the Jehol Biota Abbreviation of Institutions and Organizations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 11th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123741738
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557885
About the Editor
Pei-ji Chen
Affiliations and Expertise
Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Yuan Wang
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing
Yuan-qing Wang
About the Editor-in-Chief
Mee-Mann Chang
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing