The Jehol Fossils - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123741738, 9780080557885

The Jehol Fossils

1st Edition

The Emergence of Feathered Dinosaurs, Beaked Birds and Flowering Plants

Editors: Pei-ji Chen Yuan Wang Yuan-qing Wang
Editor-in-Chiefs: Mee-Mann Chang
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123741738
eBook ISBN: 9780080557885
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th February 2008
Page Count: 208
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

No other single volume reference to the Jehol site and its fossils exists and nowhere is there such a collection of fine photos of the fossils concerned. This book has pieced together the most up-to-date information on the Jehol Biota, a place that has shown the world some of the most astonishing fossil finds including the first complete skeleton of Archaeopteryx in 1861, four-winged dinosaurs- many feathered ones, the first beaked bird, the first plants with flowers and fruits, and thousands of species of invertebrates. Authors shed new light on a number of interesting theoretical issues in evolutionary biology today, such as the origin and early evolution of some major taxonomic groups.

The first two chapters give an inviting introduction to the Jehol Biota in terms of its history of study, its main components, its scientific importance, its geographical, geological and biostratigraphic framework, and its renowned fossil discoveries. Each of the remaining chapters deals with a particular organismal group of the Biota written by leading experts. The book is lavishly illustrated with nearly 280 illustrations, which include 200 photographs that show the diversity of the taxa and beauty of their preservation. The colored life restorations, elegantly done by some of China's most celebrated scientific illustrators, give a kiss of life to the dead bones. Although targeted primarily at an educated public, the book is also an invaluable source of information for students and professionals in paleontology, geology, evolutionary biology and science education in general.

Key Features

  • Authoritative introduction to an exciting, classic Mesozoic site home to many of the world's most important and best preserved fossils
  • Clear informative text accessible to the professional and lay reader alike
  • Over 200 high quality photographs of a wide range of extraordinary fossils
  • Beautiful colour paintings depicting reconstructed animals and plants in lifelike landscapes
  • Lavish, large format, high quality production

Readership

Palaeontologists and Evolutionary Biologists at Research, Advanced Student and enthusiast layman levels University, college and the better high school and public libraries

Table of Contents

Introduction Mesozoic Pompeii Gastropods Bivalves Conchostracans Ostracods Shrimps Insects & Spiders Fishes Amphibians Turtles Choristoderes Squamates Pterosaurs Dinosaurs Birds Mammals Charophytes Land Plants Angiosperms Spores and Pollen Selected References List of Taxa A Composite Picture of the Jehol Biota Abbreviation of Institutions and Organizations

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123741738
eBook ISBN:
9780080557885

About the Editor

Pei-ji Chen

Affiliations and Expertise

Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Yuan Wang

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing

Yuan-qing Wang

About the Editor-in-Chief

Mee-Mann Chang

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing

