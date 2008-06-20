The IT Regulatory and Standards Compliance Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597492669, 9780080560175

The IT Regulatory and Standards Compliance Handbook

1st Edition

How to Survive Information Systems Audit and Assessments

Authors: Craig Wright
eBook ISBN: 9780080560175
Paperback ISBN: 9781597492669
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 20th June 2008
Page Count: 750
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
52.99
37.09
37.09
37.09
42.39
37.09
37.09
42.39
76.95
53.87
53.87
53.87
61.56
53.87
53.87
61.56
82.68
57.88
57.88
57.88
66.14
57.88
57.88
66.14
58.95
41.27
41.27
41.27
47.16
41.27
41.27
47.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
55.95
39.16
39.16
39.16
44.76
39.16
39.16
44.76
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
44.99
31.49
31.49
31.49
35.99
31.49
31.49
35.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The IT Regulatory and Standards Compliance Handbook provides comprehensive methodology, enabling the staff charged with an IT security audit to create a sound framework, allowing them to meet the challenges of compliance in a way that aligns with both business and technical needs. This "roadmap" provides a way of interpreting complex, often confusing, compliance requirements within the larger scope of an organization's overall needs.

Key Features

  • The ulitmate guide to making an effective security policy and controls that enable monitoring and testing against them
  • The most comprehensive IT compliance template available, giving detailed information on testing all your IT security, policy and governance requirements
  • A guide to meeting the minimum standard, whether you are planning to meet ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, HIPPA, FISCAM, COBIT or any other IT compliance requirement
  • Both technical staff responsible for securing and auditing information systems and auditors who desire to demonstrate their technical expertise will gain the knowledge, skills and abilities to apply basic risk analysis techniques and to conduct a technical audit of essential information systems from this book
  • This technically based, practical guide to information systems audit and assessment will show how the process can be used to meet myriad compliance issues

Readership

CSOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT Auditors, Information Security Practitioners, IT Directors, IT Operations Managers and Administrators, IT Consultants

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Evolution of Information Systems
Chapter 3 - The Information Systems Audit Program
Chapter 4 - Planning
Chapter 5 - Information Gathering
Chapter 6 - Security Policy Overview
Chapter 7 - Policy Issues and fundamentals
Chapter 8 - Assessing Security
Chapter 9 - An Introduction to Network Audit
Chapter 10 - Audting  Cisco Router and Switches
Chapter 11 - Testing the Firewall
Chapter 12 - Auditing and Security with Wireless Technologies
Chapter 13 - Analyzing the Results
Chapter 14 - An Introduction to Systems Auditing
Chapter 15 - Database Auditing
Chapter 16 - Microsoft Windows Security and Audits
Chapter 17 - Auditing UNIX and Linux
Chapter 18 - Auditing Web-Based Applications
Chapter 19 - Other Systems
Chapter 20 - Risk Management, Security Compliance, and Audit Controls
Chapter 21 - Information Systems Legislation
Chapter 22 - Operations Secuirty






Details

No. of pages:
750
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080560175
Paperback ISBN:
9781597492669

About the Author

Craig Wright

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.