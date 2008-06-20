The IT Regulatory and Standards Compliance Handbook
1st Edition
How to Survive Information Systems Audit and Assessments
Description
The IT Regulatory and Standards Compliance Handbook provides comprehensive methodology, enabling the staff charged with an IT security audit to create a sound framework, allowing them to meet the challenges of compliance in a way that aligns with both business and technical needs. This "roadmap" provides a way of interpreting complex, often confusing, compliance requirements within the larger scope of an organization's overall needs.
Key Features
- The ulitmate guide to making an effective security policy and controls that enable monitoring and testing against them
- The most comprehensive IT compliance template available, giving detailed information on testing all your IT security, policy and governance requirements
- A guide to meeting the minimum standard, whether you are planning to meet ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, HIPPA, FISCAM, COBIT or any other IT compliance requirement
- Both technical staff responsible for securing and auditing information systems and auditors who desire to demonstrate their technical expertise will gain the knowledge, skills and abilities to apply basic risk analysis techniques and to conduct a technical audit of essential information systems from this book
- This technically based, practical guide to information systems audit and assessment will show how the process can be used to meet myriad compliance issues
Readership
CSOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT Auditors, Information Security Practitioners, IT Directors, IT Operations Managers and Administrators, IT Consultants
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Evolution of Information Systems
Chapter 3 - The Information Systems Audit Program
Chapter 4 - Planning
Chapter 5 - Information Gathering
Chapter 6 - Security Policy Overview
Chapter 7 - Policy Issues and fundamentals
Chapter 8 - Assessing Security
Chapter 9 - An Introduction to Network Audit
Chapter 10 - Audting Cisco Router and Switches
Chapter 11 - Testing the Firewall
Chapter 12 - Auditing and Security with Wireless Technologies
Chapter 13 - Analyzing the Results
Chapter 14 - An Introduction to Systems Auditing
Chapter 15 - Database Auditing
Chapter 16 - Microsoft Windows Security and Audits
Chapter 17 - Auditing UNIX and Linux
Chapter 18 - Auditing Web-Based Applications
Chapter 19 - Other Systems
Chapter 20 - Risk Management, Security Compliance, and Audit Controls
Chapter 21 - Information Systems Legislation
Chapter 22 - Operations Secuirty
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2008
- Published:
- 20th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560175
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597492669