The Investigative Process and Behavioral Profiling of Computer Crimes
1st Edition
Persona ex-Machina
Description
Locard’s Exchange Principle can be summarized as, “Every contact leaves a trace.” This principle is the foundation for all forensic science, and it transcends the physical world to the virtual world of the Internet and local computer systems. Just as forensic science logically led to the science of offender behavioral profiling, the burgeoning field of digital profiling serves to prove that the principle can be applied to activities on computer systems and the Internet. In short – human technology interaction leaves a trace, and that trace can be examined to infer behavior. Existing research supports this in many different areas – For example, stylometry, where phraseology, frequency distribution, flight time, and other aspects have been shown to be up to 95% effective at identifying a subject following the disambiguation of copious data. Digital Investigations: Profiling & Process will take the reader through the investigation and analysis phases of a digital investigation. It answers the following questions: What is digital evidence? What are the applicable laws that apply to computer systems and the Internet? How do we identify a subject on a computer system? What criminological theories apply to computer crimes? How do we apply a behavioral profile to a computer crime?Since the author also teaches these courses, the text will include labs to teach technical skills, such as data recovery, evidence identification, forensic timelines, etc. This book is ideal for readers with little exposure to the world of digital forensics and the investigative process, as well as criminal behavior.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the techniques experts in the field of computer crime need in the investigative process of criminal behavior
- Includes coverage of the investigative process, the legal aspects of evidence, applicable laws, behavioral profiling (ideographic and nomothetic)
- Allows reader to develop and apply criminological theories to the digital world, with a sociological slant
Readership
Students and Instructors of digital profiling and behavioral analysis. Law Enforcement, Crime Scene First Responders and Social Scientists
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Digital Evidence and Computer Crime
2. History of Computer Crimes and Investigations
3. Terminology and Tools of Digital Investigations
4. The Investigation Process
5. Introduction to Evidentiary Procedure
6. Qualities of Evidence
7. Introduction to Behavioral Profiling
8. Ideographic Digital Profiles
9. Computer Criminal Archetypes
10. Criminological Theories and Computer Crime
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 2nd March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184684
About the Author
Chad Johnson
Mr. Johnson holds a BS in Political Science (Law and Legal Systems), a BS in Social Science and an MS in Criminology (Cybercrime and Cyber Ethics). He’s currently the Information Security Officer at the University of Wisconsin in Stevens Point. He is also an Associate Lecturer in the Sociology and Computing & New Media Departments, as well as a Professor of Digital Forensics. Mr. Johnson has 15+ years’ experience in Information Assurance and Information Security, is a former private investigator, specializing in cyber-intelligence and digital profiling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Information Security Officer and Professor, University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, Stevens Point, WI, USA