The Investigative Process and Behavioral Profiling of Computer Crimes

Locard’s Exchange Principle can be summarized as, “Every contact leaves a trace.” This principle is the foundation for all forensic science, and it transcends the physical world to the virtual world of the Internet and local computer systems. Just as forensic science logically led to the science of offender behavioral profiling, the burgeoning field of digital profiling serves to prove that the principle can be applied to activities on computer systems and the Internet. In short – human technology interaction leaves a trace, and that trace can be examined to infer behavior. Existing research supports this in many different areas – For example, stylometry, where phraseology, frequency distribution, flight time, and other aspects have been shown to be up to 95% effective at identifying a subject following the disambiguation of copious data. Digital Investigations: Profiling & Process will take the reader through the investigation and analysis phases of a digital investigation. It answers the following questions: What is digital evidence? What are the applicable laws that apply to computer systems and the Internet? How do we identify a subject on a computer system? What criminological theories apply to computer crimes? How do we apply a behavioral profile to a computer crime?Since the author also teaches these courses, the text will include labs to teach technical skills, such as data recovery, evidence identification, forensic timelines, etc. This book is ideal for readers with little exposure to the world of digital forensics and the investigative process, as well as criminal behavior.