The Intestine, Volume 2

Stem Cell Innovation in Health and Disease: Volume 1: The Intestine contains two major sections describing cutting edge research for understanding stem cell functions in the intestine, and for developing methods to bring stem cells from bench to bedside; respectively. Each section includes insights ranging from using mouse and human organoid cultures, genetic editing in vitro and in vivo, and human induced pluripotent cells (iPSCs) to study stem cell functions and model intestinal diseases, through the cutting-edge research, including the potential application of iPSCs, ESCs and blood stem cells (stem cell transplants) in the treatment of intestinal diseases/disorders. This volume, therefore, discusses the fact-based promise of stem cells and regenerative medicine in the intestine in the real world.