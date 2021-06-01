COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
The Intestine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128212691

The Intestine, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Eiman Meguid Ahmed El-Hashash
Paperback ISBN: 9780128212691
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 200
Table of Contents

Section 1: Cutting edge research on the intestinal stem cell functions
1. Intestinal organoid cell culture as a new modality to intestinal function, cellular processes and stem cell functions
2. Intestinal organoids in gastrointestinal pathology

Section 2: Cutting edge research on stem cell application in the intestinal diseases (from bench to bed)
3. Intestinal organoid culture as a new test-bed for intestinal therapeutic research and development
4. Engineered stem cells combine stem cell and gene therapy approaches to move intestine therapy from bench to bed
5. Application of CRISPR/Cas9 and other gene editing/ engineering technology in intestine diseases
6. New approaches for intestine and colon repair via stem cell-based tissue engineering
7. iPSCs and intestine diseases from bench to bed
8. The potential of embryonic stem cells for treating intestinal diseases from bench to bed
9. Stem-cell therapy with bone marrow (hematopoietic) stem cells for intestinal diseases
10. Mesenchymal and other stem cell-therapy of intestinal diseases

Description

The intestine is among the leading organs, in which several cutting edge in vitro and in vivo research tools and approaches have recently been developed and used to investigate stem cell biology/function, and the potential applications of stem cells in the treatment of intestinal diseases. These cutting-edge research tools and approaches involve human and murine organoid cultures, genetic editing in vitro and in vivo, human induced pluripotent cell (iPS cell) models of disease, haploid cells for genetic as well as compound screening paradigms, genetically engineered mice, and stem cell transplantation to cure diseases.

Stem Cell Innovation in Health and Disease: Volume 1: The Intestine contains two major sections describing cutting edge research for understanding stem cell functions in the intestine, and for developing methods to bring stem cells from bench to bedside; respectively. Each section includes insights ranging from using mouse and human organoid cultures, genetic editing in vitro and in vivo, and human induced pluripotent cells (iPSCs) to study stem cell functions and model intestinal diseases, through the cutting-edge research, including the potential application of iPSCs, ESCs and blood stem cells (stem cell transplants) in the treatment of intestinal diseases/disorders. This volume, therefore, discusses the fact-based promise of stem cells and regenerative medicine in the intestine in the real world.

Key Features

  • Provides intensive scientific background and most recent information on cutting edge research to understand intestinal stem cell functions and develop methods to bring stem cells from bench to bedside for different intestinal diseases
  • Analyzes the current state, opportunities, and challenges of innovative technologies and stem cells from bench to bed, including organoids and the CRISPR gene editing system in the intestine
  • Contains two major sections describing cutting-edge research for understanding stem cell functions and for developing methods specific to the intestine

Readership

Researchers and practitioners in the following fields: Life Science: Stem Cell Biology Research and Biotechnology; Medicine: Stem Cell Research, Regenerative Medicine; Healthcare: Disease, Medical Education, Stem Cells, Regenerative Medicine; Engineering: Biomedical Engineering; Graduate and undergraduate students in these fields

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128212691

About the Editors

Eiman Meguid

She completed her PhD thesis at Eberhard-Karls Universität Tübingen, Germany. Dr Abdel Meguid is an innovative educator and researcher and has published multiple scientific works in leading journals and is a reviewer and a member of the editorial board of a number of journals. Dr Abdel Meguid taught gross anatomy to medical, dental, human biology students and students enrolled in MSc in clinical anatomy. Her research interests are in the areas of stem cells, lung development, anatomical pedagogy, teaching strategies, and the integration of novel technologies to enhance learning.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Centre for Biomedical Sciences Education, School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences, Queen’s University Belfast, UK

Ahmed El-Hashash

Dr. El-Hashash is a fellow of the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine and New York University Medical School. Prof. El-Hashash worked as a senior biomedical research scientist at Mount Sinai School of Medicine of New York University and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. He was Assistant Professor and Principal Investigator of Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine at Keck School of Medicine and Ostrow School of Dentistry of The University of Southern California. In 2016, Prof. Hashash joined The University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh Medical School-Zhejiang International Campus, as Tenure-Track Associate Professor and Senior Principal Investigator of Biomedicine, Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine. Prof. El-Hashash has several breakthrough discoveries in genes/enzymes that control stem cell behavior and regenerative medicine and has published more than 25 papers in international journals and serves as an editorial board member of repute. He is the editor or author of several books on stem cell and regenerative medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Edinburgh-Zhejiang International Campus, China and Edinburgh University Medical School, UK and Zhejiang University Schools of Medicine and Basic Medicine, China

