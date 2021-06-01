The Intestine, Volume 2
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Cutting edge research on the intestinal stem cell functions
1. Intestinal organoid cell culture as a new modality to intestinal function, cellular processes and stem cell functions
2. Intestinal organoids in gastrointestinal pathology
Section 2: Cutting edge research on stem cell application in the intestinal diseases (from bench to bed)
3. Intestinal organoid culture as a new test-bed for intestinal therapeutic research and development
4. Engineered stem cells combine stem cell and gene therapy approaches to move intestine therapy from bench to bed
5. Application of CRISPR/Cas9 and other gene editing/ engineering technology in intestine diseases
6. New approaches for intestine and colon repair via stem cell-based tissue engineering
7. iPSCs and intestine diseases from bench to bed
8. The potential of embryonic stem cells for treating intestinal diseases from bench to bed
9. Stem-cell therapy with bone marrow (hematopoietic) stem cells for intestinal diseases
10. Mesenchymal and other stem cell-therapy of intestinal diseases
Description
The intestine is among the leading organs, in which several cutting edge in vitro and in vivo research tools and approaches have recently been developed and used to investigate stem cell biology/function, and the potential applications of stem cells in the treatment of intestinal diseases. These cutting-edge research tools and approaches involve human and murine organoid cultures, genetic editing in vitro and in vivo, human induced pluripotent cell (iPS cell) models of disease, haploid cells for genetic as well as compound screening paradigms, genetically engineered mice, and stem cell transplantation to cure diseases.
Stem Cell Innovation in Health and Disease: Volume 1: The Intestine contains two major sections describing cutting edge research for understanding stem cell functions in the intestine, and for developing methods to bring stem cells from bench to bedside; respectively. Each section includes insights ranging from using mouse and human organoid cultures, genetic editing in vitro and in vivo, and human induced pluripotent cells (iPSCs) to study stem cell functions and model intestinal diseases, through the cutting-edge research, including the potential application of iPSCs, ESCs and blood stem cells (stem cell transplants) in the treatment of intestinal diseases/disorders. This volume, therefore, discusses the fact-based promise of stem cells and regenerative medicine in the intestine in the real world.
Key Features
- Provides intensive scientific background and most recent information on cutting edge research to understand intestinal stem cell functions and develop methods to bring stem cells from bench to bedside for different intestinal diseases
- Analyzes the current state, opportunities, and challenges of innovative technologies and stem cells from bench to bed, including organoids and the CRISPR gene editing system in the intestine
- Contains two major sections describing cutting-edge research for understanding stem cell functions and for developing methods specific to the intestine
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in the following fields: Life Science: Stem Cell Biology Research and Biotechnology; Medicine: Stem Cell Research, Regenerative Medicine; Healthcare: Disease, Medical Education, Stem Cells, Regenerative Medicine; Engineering: Biomedical Engineering; Graduate and undergraduate students in these fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212691
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Eiman Meguid
She completed her PhD thesis at Eberhard-Karls Universität Tübingen, Germany. Dr Abdel Meguid is an innovative educator and researcher and has published multiple scientific works in leading journals and is a reviewer and a member of the editorial board of a number of journals. Dr Abdel Meguid taught gross anatomy to medical, dental, human biology students and students enrolled in MSc in clinical anatomy. Her research interests are in the areas of stem cells, lung development, anatomical pedagogy, teaching strategies, and the integration of novel technologies to enhance learning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Centre for Biomedical Sciences Education, School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences, Queen’s University Belfast, UK
Ahmed El-Hashash
Dr. El-Hashash is a fellow of the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine and New York University Medical School. Prof. El-Hashash worked as a senior biomedical research scientist at Mount Sinai School of Medicine of New York University and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. He was Assistant Professor and Principal Investigator of Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine at Keck School of Medicine and Ostrow School of Dentistry of The University of Southern California. In 2016, Prof. Hashash joined The University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh Medical School-Zhejiang International Campus, as Tenure-Track Associate Professor and Senior Principal Investigator of Biomedicine, Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine. Prof. El-Hashash has several breakthrough discoveries in genes/enzymes that control stem cell behavior and regenerative medicine and has published more than 25 papers in international journals and serves as an editorial board member of repute. He is the editor or author of several books on stem cell and regenerative medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Edinburgh-Zhejiang International Campus, China and Edinburgh University Medical School, UK and Zhejiang University Schools of Medicine and Basic Medicine, China
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.