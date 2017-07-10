Packed with useful information, The Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Handbook, 4th Edition, by Drs. Morton J. Kern, Michael J. Lim, and Paul Sorajja, is the perfect hands-on resource for physicians, nurses, and technicians who need to understand and perform these complex procedures. Easy-to-read text, hundreds of clear images, and narrated videos from Dr. Kern ensure that health care workers at all levels have quick access to easily accessible guidelines on procedures and patient care.