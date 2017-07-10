The Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Handbook
4th Edition
Description
Packed with useful information, The Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Handbook, 4th Edition, by Drs. Morton J. Kern, Michael J. Lim, and Paul Sorajja, is the perfect hands-on resource for physicians, nurses, and technicians who need to understand and perform these complex procedures. Easy-to-read text, hundreds of clear images, and narrated videos from Dr. Kern ensure that health care workers at all levels have quick access to easily accessible guidelines on procedures and patient care.
Key Features
- Features a wealth of quick-reference tables, more than 500 images, and an expanded collection of high-quality videos – making this handbook a must-have reference for physicians and staff members in every cath lab.
- Includes a chapter dedicated to interventional pharmacology.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The Basics of Percutaneous Coronary Interventions
Chapter 2: Vascular Access,
Chapter 3: Interventional Pharmacology
Chapter 4: Intravascular Lesion Assessment - Physiology and Imaging
Chapter 5: Adjunctive Devices -Non-Balloon Coronary Interventional Techniques and Devices: Rotational Atherectomy, Thrombectomy, Cutting Balloons, and Embolic Protection
Chapter 6: Stents, Restenosis, and Stent Thrombosis
Chapter 7: Treatment of Coronary Bifurcations
Chapter 8: Chronic Total Occlusions
Chapter 9: High Risk Patients and Interventions
Chapter 10: Complications of Percutaneous Coronary Interventions
Chapter 11: Peripheral Vascular Intervention
Chapter 12: Aortic, Renal, Subclavian and Carotid Interventions
Chapter 13: Mitral Stenosis
Chapter 14: Mitral Regurgitation
Chapter 15: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement and Balloon Aortic Valvuloplasty
Chapter 16: Congenital Defects
Chapter 17: Pericardiocentesis
Chapter 18: Septal Ablation for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
Chapter 19: Percutaneous Repair of Paravalvular Prosthetic Regurgitation
Chapter 20: Left Atrial Appendage Therapies
About the Author
Morton Kern
Morton J. Kern, MD, FSCAI, FAHA, FACC, Professor de Medicina da Universidade da Califórnia, Irvine, Orange, Califórnia; Chief of Medicine, Health Care System Veterans Long Beach, Long Beach, Califórnia;
Professor of Medicine, University of California, Irvine, Orange, California; Chief of Medicine, Long Beach Veterans Health Care System, Long Beach, California
Michael Lim
Michael J Lim, MD, Co-Diretor do Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care (C4), Director da Divisão de Cardiologia, Professor de Medicina Interna, Jack Ford Shelby Professor Endowed em Cardiologia, Diretor, cateterismo cardíaco laboratório, Diretor, Doenças Cardiovasculares e Interventional Doenças cardiovasculares Fellowship Programas, escola de Medicina da Universidade de Saint Louis, St. Louis, Missouri
Co-Director, Center for Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care (C4), Director, Division of Cardiology, Professor of Internal Medicine, Jack Ford Shelby Endowed Professor in Cardiology, Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Director, Cardiovascular Diseases and Interventional Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship Programs, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri
Paul Sorajja
Paul Sorajja, MD, Diretor do Centro de Válvula e estrutural doença cardíaca, Minneapolis Instituto do Coração, Hospital Abbott Northwestern, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Director, Center for Valve and Structural Heart Disease, Minneapolis Heart Institute, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, Minnesota