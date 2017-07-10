The Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Handbook - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323476713, 9780323508742

The Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Handbook

4th Edition

Authors: Morton Kern Michael Lim Paul Sorajja
Paperback ISBN: 9780323476713
eBook ISBN: 9780323508742
eBook ISBN: 9780323529464
eBook ISBN: 9780323547888
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th July 2017
Page Count: 528
Description

Packed with useful information, The Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Handbook, 4th Edition, by Drs. Morton J. Kern, Michael J. Lim, and Paul Sorajja, is the perfect hands-on resource for physicians, nurses, and technicians who need to understand and perform these complex procedures. Easy-to-read text, hundreds of clear images, and narrated videos from Dr. Kern ensure that health care workers at all levels have quick access to easily accessible guidelines on procedures and patient care.

Key Features

  • Features a wealth of quick-reference tables, more than 500 images, and an expanded collection of high-quality videos – making this handbook a must-have reference for physicians and staff members in every cath lab.

  • Includes a chapter dedicated to interventional pharmacology.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: The Basics of Percutaneous Coronary Interventions

Chapter 2: Vascular Access,

Chapter 3: Interventional Pharmacology

Chapter 4: Intravascular Lesion Assessment - Physiology and Imaging

Chapter 5: Adjunctive Devices -Non-Balloon Coronary Interventional Techniques and Devices: Rotational Atherectomy, Thrombectomy, Cutting Balloons, and Embolic Protection

Chapter 6: Stents, Restenosis, and Stent Thrombosis

Chapter 7: Treatment of Coronary Bifurcations

Chapter 8: Chronic Total Occlusions

Chapter 9: High Risk Patients and Interventions

Chapter 10: Complications of Percutaneous Coronary Interventions

Chapter 11: Peripheral Vascular Intervention

Chapter 12: Aortic, Renal, Subclavian and Carotid Interventions

Chapter 13: Mitral Stenosis

Chapter 14: Mitral Regurgitation

Chapter 15: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement and Balloon Aortic Valvuloplasty

Chapter 16: Congenital Defects

Chapter 17: Pericardiocentesis

Chapter 18: Septal Ablation for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Chapter 19: Percutaneous Repair of Paravalvular Prosthetic Regurgitation

Chapter 20: Left Atrial Appendage Therapies

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
About the Author

Morton Kern

Morton J. Kern, MD, FSCAI, FAHA, FACC, Professor de Medicina da Universidade da Califórnia, Irvine, Orange, Califórnia; Chief of Medicine, Health Care System Veterans Long Beach, Long Beach, Califórnia;

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, University of California, Irvine, Orange, California; Chief of Medicine, Long Beach Veterans Health Care System, Long Beach, California

Michael Lim

Michael J Lim, MD, Co-Diretor do Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care (C4), Director da Divisão de Cardiologia, Professor de Medicina Interna, Jack Ford Shelby Professor Endowed em Cardiologia, Diretor, cateterismo cardíaco laboratório, Diretor, Doenças Cardiovasculares e Interventional Doenças cardiovasculares Fellowship Programas, escola de Medicina da Universidade de Saint Louis, St. Louis, Missouri

Affiliations and Expertise

Co-Director, Center for Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care (C4), Director, Division of Cardiology, Professor of Internal Medicine, Jack Ford Shelby Endowed Professor in Cardiology, Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Director, Cardiovascular Diseases and Interventional Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship Programs, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri

Paul Sorajja

Paul Sorajja, MD, Diretor do Centro de Válvula e estrutural doença cardíaca, Minneapolis Instituto do Coração, Hospital Abbott Northwestern, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Center for Valve and Structural Heart Disease, Minneapolis Heart Institute, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, Minnesota

