The Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Handbook
3rd Edition
Description
The newly updated Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Handbook helps you to effectively perform common therapeutic interventions. This convenient, pocket-sized handbook provides full-color illustrations and videos showcasing up-to-date, step-by-step methods for the most widely practiced interventional cardiology procedures!
Key Features
- Review traditional procedures as well as more specialized interventions, including laser angioplasty, atherectomy, and stent implantation.
- Quickly access the information you need with the help of an easy-to-read outline format, which includes helpful tables and boldfaced key terms.
- An excellent complement to the 5th Edition of Kern's Cardiac Catheterization Handbook, the Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Handbook is also an ideal review tool for the boards.
Table of Contents
- The Basics of percutaneous coronary interventions
- Arterial and Venous Access and Hemostasis for PCI
- Angiography for PCI
- Complications of PCI
- Antithrombotic and Antiplatelet Therapy for Percutanous Coronary Interventions
- Non-Balloon Coronary Interventional Techniques and Devices: Rotational Atherectomy, Thrombectomy, Cutting Balloons, and Embolic Protection Devices
- Restenosis and Drug-Eluting Stents
- Bifurcation Stenosis PCI
- Difficult Subsets for PCI: Calcific vessels, coronary bypass conduits, elderly patients and cardiac transplantation
- PCI OF Chronic total Occlusions (CTO)
- Aorto-Ostial And Branch Ostial Lesions And Unprotected Left Main Pci
- High-Risk Percutaneous Coronary Interventions
- Non-angiographic Coronary Lesion Assessment: FFR, IVUS, OCT, NIRS
- Peripheral Vascular Intervention
- Carotid Artery Stenting
- Percutaneous Mitral Commissurotomy and Balloon Aortic Valvuloplasty
- Transcatheter Valve Therapies
- Pericardiocentesis
- Septal ablation for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
- Transcatheter Closure of Atrial Septal Defects and Patent Foramen Ovale
- Interventions for Failing Hemodialysis Access
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 20th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455740420
About the Author
Morton Kern
Morton J. Kern, MD, FSCAI, FAHA, FACC, Professor de Medicina da Universidade da Califórnia, Irvine, Orange, Califórnia; Chief of Medicine, Health Care System Veterans Long Beach, Long Beach, Califórnia;
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, University of California, Irvine, Orange, California; Chief of Medicine, Long Beach Veterans Health Care System, Long Beach, California