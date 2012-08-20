The Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Handbook - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323080576, 9781455740420

The Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Handbook

3rd Edition

Authors: Morton Kern
eBook ISBN: 9781455740420
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th August 2012
Page Count: 464
Description

The newly updated Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Handbook helps you to effectively perform common therapeutic interventions. This convenient, pocket-sized handbook provides full-color illustrations and videos showcasing up-to-date, step-by-step methods for the most widely practiced interventional cardiology procedures!

Key Features

  • Review traditional procedures as well as more specialized interventions, including laser angioplasty, atherectomy, and stent implantation.
  • Quickly access the information you need with the help of an easy-to-read outline format, which includes helpful tables and boldfaced key terms.
  • An excellent complement to the 5th Edition of Kern's Cardiac Catheterization Handbook, the Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Handbook is also an ideal review tool for the boards.

Table of Contents

  1. The Basics of percutaneous coronary interventions

  2. Arterial and Venous Access and Hemostasis for PCI

  3. Angiography for PCI

  4. Complications of PCI

  5. Antithrombotic and Antiplatelet Therapy for Percutanous Coronary Interventions

  6. Non-Balloon Coronary Interventional Techniques and Devices: Rotational Atherectomy, Thrombectomy, Cutting Balloons, and Embolic Protection Devices

  7. Restenosis and Drug-Eluting Stents

  8. Bifurcation Stenosis PCI

  9. Difficult Subsets for PCI: Calcific vessels, coronary bypass conduits, elderly patients and cardiac transplantation

  10. PCI OF Chronic total Occlusions (CTO)

  11. Aorto-Ostial And Branch Ostial Lesions And Unprotected Left Main Pci

  12. High-Risk Percutaneous Coronary Interventions

  13. Non-angiographic Coronary Lesion Assessment: FFR, IVUS, OCT, NIRS

  14. Peripheral Vascular Intervention

  15. Carotid Artery Stenting

  16. Percutaneous Mitral Commissurotomy and Balloon Aortic Valvuloplasty

  17. Transcatheter Valve Therapies

  18. Pericardiocentesis

  19. Septal ablation for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

  20. Transcatheter Closure of Atrial Septal Defects and Patent Foramen Ovale

  21. Interventions for Failing Hemodialysis Access

About the Author

Morton Kern

Morton J. Kern, MD, FSCAI, FAHA, FACC, Professor de Medicina da Universidade da Califórnia, Irvine, Orange, Califórnia; Chief of Medicine, Health Care System Veterans Long Beach, Long Beach, Califórnia;

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, University of California, Irvine, Orange, California; Chief of Medicine, Long Beach Veterans Health Care System, Long Beach, California

