The Interpretation of Ultrastructure
1st Edition
Description
The Interpretation of Ulstrastructure is a collection of papers dealing with techniques in ulstrastructural research such as in fixation, reversed staining, ultrastructure in embryos and in plants, control of observations by light microscopy, and cytochemistry at the electron microscope level. One paper describes various fixatives used on rat liver tissue including a standard osmium tetroxide solution, pure melted osmium tetroxide, and strong osmium tetroxide solutions in carbon tetrachloride. Another paper points out that the use of electron micrographs of the cell nucleus and chromosomes should include approaches to chromosome analysis. For the investigator studying the three dimensional organization of chromosomes, his approaches should include classical cytology and cytogenetics, chemical and cytochemical studies on nuclei, as well as chemical and physical analysis of nucleic acid and nucleoprotein molecules. Several papers discuss the study of natural and artificial DNA-plasma by thin sections, an assessment of negative staining techniques for revealing ultrastructure, and other approaches in the study of biological ultrastructure by high-resolution electron microscopy. The collection will benefit microbiologists, biotechnologists, and academicians connected with the biological sciences.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chemical Fixatives for Electron Microscopy
Water Soluble Embedding Media for Ultrastructural Cytochemistry. Digestion with Nucleases and Proteinases
Critical Evaluation of Ultrastructural Patterns with Respect to Fixation
Interpretation of Ultrastructure in the Cell Nucleus
Correlation of Electron Microscope and X-Ray Diffraction Data in Ultrastructure Studies of Lipoprotein Membrane Systems
Quantitative Electron Microscopy
Cytology and Microcytology of Living and Fixed Cytoplasmic Constituents in the Eggs of Tubifex and the Cell of Amoeba Proteus
Light and Electron Microscopic Study of Membranous Cytoplasmic Organelles
Nucleosidephosphatase Activities of Cytomembranes
Combination of Cytochemical Staining Methods for Enzyme Localization with Electron Microscopy
Nucleoprotein Localization in Electron Micrographs: Metal Binding and Radioautography
The Study of Natural and Artificial DNA-Plasms by Thin Sections
Negative Staining and its Use in the Study of Viruses and their Serological Reactions
An Assessment of Negative Staining Techniques for Revealing Ultrastructure
The Finer Structure of the Mitotic Apparatus
Interpretation of the Ultratexture in Growing Plant Cell Walls
The Electron Microscopy and Electron Diffraction Analysis of Natural Cellulose
The Molecular Structure of Lipid-Water Systems and Cell Membrane Models Studied with the Electron Microscope
The Evolution of Intracellular Phospholipid Membrane Systems
Recovery of Virus from the Blood of Rats with Induced Leukaemia
Electron Microscopy in the Study of Embryonic Differentiation
New Approaches in the Study of Biological Ultrastructure by High-Resolution Electron Microscopy
Author Index
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483282015