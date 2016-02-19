The Interpretation of Ultrastructure

The Interpretation of Ulstrastructure is a collection of papers dealing with techniques in ulstrastructural research such as in fixation, reversed staining, ultrastructure in embryos and in plants, control of observations by light microscopy, and cytochemistry at the electron microscope level. One paper describes various fixatives used on rat liver tissue including a standard osmium tetroxide solution, pure melted osmium tetroxide, and strong osmium tetroxide solutions in carbon tetrachloride. Another paper points out that the use of electron micrographs of the cell nucleus and chromosomes should include approaches to chromosome analysis. For the investigator studying the three dimensional organization of chromosomes, his approaches should include classical cytology and cytogenetics, chemical and cytochemical studies on nuclei, as well as chemical and physical analysis of nucleic acid and nucleoprotein molecules. Several papers discuss the study of natural and artificial DNA-plasma by thin sections, an assessment of negative staining techniques for revealing ultrastructure, and other approaches in the study of biological ultrastructure by high-resolution electron microscopy. The collection will benefit microbiologists, biotechnologists, and academicians connected with the biological sciences.

Chemical Fixatives for Electron Microscopy

Water Soluble Embedding Media for Ultrastructural Cytochemistry. Digestion with Nucleases and Proteinases

Critical Evaluation of Ultrastructural Patterns with Respect to Fixation

Interpretation of Ultrastructure in the Cell Nucleus

Correlation of Electron Microscope and X-Ray Diffraction Data in Ultrastructure Studies of Lipoprotein Membrane Systems

Quantitative Electron Microscopy

Cytology and Microcytology of Living and Fixed Cytoplasmic Constituents in the Eggs of Tubifex and the Cell of Amoeba Proteus

Light and Electron Microscopic Study of Membranous Cytoplasmic Organelles

Nucleosidephosphatase Activities of Cytomembranes

Combination of Cytochemical Staining Methods for Enzyme Localization with Electron Microscopy

Nucleoprotein Localization in Electron Micrographs: Metal Binding and Radioautography

The Study of Natural and Artificial DNA-Plasms by Thin Sections

Negative Staining and its Use in the Study of Viruses and their Serological Reactions

An Assessment of Negative Staining Techniques for Revealing Ultrastructure

The Finer Structure of the Mitotic Apparatus

Interpretation of the Ultratexture in Growing Plant Cell Walls

The Electron Microscopy and Electron Diffraction Analysis of Natural Cellulose

The Molecular Structure of Lipid-Water Systems and Cell Membrane Models Studied with the Electron Microscope

The Evolution of Intracellular Phospholipid Membrane Systems

Recovery of Virus from the Blood of Rats with Induced Leukaemia

Electron Microscopy in the Study of Embryonic Differentiation

New Approaches in the Study of Biological Ultrastructure by High-Resolution Electron Microscopy

