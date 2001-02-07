The Internet Security Guidebook
1st Edition
From Planning to Deployment
Table of Contents
Foreword Preface Acknowledgements Copyright Notices and Statements Introduction Who Is Knocking at the Door? Chapter 1 Let's Do Business 1.1 Security Components 1.2 Do You Have a Process? 1.3 The Cost of Security Chapter 2 Security Review 2.1 Review the Business 2.2 What Is a Trusted Network? 2.3 Initial Risk Analysis 2.4 The Policy 2.5 Implementation and Feedback Chapter 3 Cryptography 3.1 History 3.2 Key Types 3.3 RSA-Public and Private Key 3.4 PKI and Business Solutions Chapter 4 Secure Networks 4.1 TCP/IP and OSI 4.2 Port of Call (Let's Go on a Cruise) 4.3 Denial-of-Service Attacks 4.4 Virtual Private Networks 4.5 Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Chapter 5 Protecting Your Intranet from the Extranet and Internet 5.1 So Many Choices! I'll Get One of Each! 5.2 Firewall Product Functional Summaries 5.3 Firewall Buyer's Assessment Form 5.4 Firewall Vendors: Picking the Products That Are Right for You Chapter 6 Authentication 6.1 The Basics 6.2 Authentication 6.3 Authorisation 6.4 Smart Cards Chapter 7 E-Commerce- Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) 7.1 PKI and You 7.2 X.509 7.3 Certificate Authority 7.4 Certification Practice Statement 7.5 Certificate Revocation List 7.6 Key Recovery 7.7 Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) 7.8 Public Key Cryptography Standards 7.9 Public Key Infrastructure (X.509) Standards Chapter 8 Messaging Security 8.1 Safe Communication-Messaging 8.2 Getting Killed with Junk Mail 8.3 Keep It Running Chapter 9 What Are We Doing Here? 9.1 Risk Analysis 9.2 Where Are the Threats? 9.3 Technology Security Review 9.4 Control Directory and Environmental Risk Table 9.5 Competitive Asset Chapter 10 Let's Make the Plans 10.1 Security Plans, Policies, Procedures 10.2 The Corporate Security Policy Document 10.3 Physical Security Policy 10.4 Network Security Policy 10.5 Acceptable Use Policy Chapter 11 We Have Been Hacked! Oh, the Humanity! 11.1 Incident Handling Chapter 12 The Total Package Specific Steps 12.1 Putting It All Together 12.2 The Plan 12.3 Sample Plan to Roll Out PKI Appendix 1 Security Tools A1.1 Tools A1.2 Other Tool URLs
Description
The Internet Security Guidebook provides a complete analysis of an enterprise's Internet security. Strategies, steps, and procedures for conducting business securely on the Internet are discussed and reviewed. Very few organizations take the needed precautions to protect their Internet enterprise. Protection is not simply a firewall or technology; it is a strategy that encompasses risk, trust, business goals, security processes, and technology. The holistic approach offered in this book evaluates security needs in relation to business goals and the current attacks on the global Internet. The goal of The Internet Security Guidebook is to protect the business-computing environment by keeping our online enterprises functioning correctly and securely.
Unlike other books available, this book contains a complete guide to Internet security that is accessible to both novices and computer professionals. The specific steps discussed and illustrated show the reader how to implement security from the individual process to the complete corporate enterprise. The reader will also learn about resources that can help such as the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and even their own software vendors.
Readership
Computer information technologists, Web administrators, network managers, e-commerce managers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 7th February 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518886
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780122374715
Reviews
@qu:"A practical guide with well presented explanations of both the technical and human sides of a particular aspect of computer security." @source:--Book News, No. 7, 2001 @qu:"...a significant contribution to the body of literature in the field of information security..." @source:--Information Security Bulletin, June 2001
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Juanita Ellis Author
Juanita Ellis has been at the forefront in working with corporations in the areas of convergence, computer Security and e-business. Some of these companies include Sony, JCPenney, SWBell, Boeing, Xerox, Bell Atlantic, MCI, Citibank and Toyota.
Currently, she works with companies in helping deploy voice and data networks, converged solutions, VPN security and call center applications. In addition, she was a technical manager at Lotus/IBM for the southern, mid-Atlantic, and eastern regions of the United States. As a technical manager, she was responsible for designing and architecting enterprise-wide applications that integrated with enterprise resource planning systems, Internet technologies, and relational and transaction-based systems. She is currently an independent consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Tim Speed Author
Timothy Speed is an infrastructure and security architect for Lotus Professional Services (LPS), an IBM company. Tim has been involved in Internet and messaging security for the last 8 years. He has assisted with the Domino infrastructure at the Nagano Olympics and the Lotus Notes systems for the Sydney Olympics. Certifications include MCSE, VCA (VeriSign Certified Administrator), Lotus Domino CLP Principal Administrator, and Lotus Domino CLP Principal Developer.
He and Juanita Ellis are the co-authors of books on Internet security and e-business.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lotus Consulting, Dallas, Texas, U.S.A.