The International Tin Trade - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730434, 9781845699208

The International Tin Trade

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Roddy
eBook ISBN: 9781845699208
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855730434
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th June 1995
Page Count: 336
Description

A practical and authoritative book covering every aspect of the tin trade beginning with its origins and history including the traumatic events of 1985 and their aftermath, and going on to deal with the mining and production processes. Aspects of the trading process are covered including trading techniques and strategies in both physical and futures markets.

Readership

Producers, traders, brokers, institutional investors, and students

Table of Contents

The history of tin; International control, the tin crisis and the free market; Consumption and production; Mining; Smelting and refining; Refined tin; The uses of tin; The structure of the market; The management of trading; The trader-client relationship; Trading in physical tin; Trading in futures; Forecasting tin prices; Villainy; The future of tin.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699208
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855730434

About the Author

Peter Roddy

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly Barclays Metals

Ratings and Reviews

