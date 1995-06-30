The International Tin Trade
1st Edition
Description
A practical and authoritative book covering every aspect of the tin trade beginning with its origins and history including the traumatic events of 1985 and their aftermath, and going on to deal with the mining and production processes. Aspects of the trading process are covered including trading techniques and strategies in both physical and futures markets.
Readership
Producers, traders, brokers, institutional investors, and students
Table of Contents
The history of tin; International control, the tin crisis and the free market; Consumption and production; Mining; Smelting and refining; Refined tin; The uses of tin; The structure of the market; The management of trading; The trader-client relationship; Trading in physical tin; Trading in futures; Forecasting tin prices; Villainy; The future of tin.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1995
- Published:
- 30th June 1995
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699208
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855730434
About the Author
Peter Roddy
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Barclays Metals