The International Sugar Trade - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730694, 9781845699192

The International Sugar Trade

1st Edition

Authors: Tony Hannah Donald Spence
eBook ISBN: 9781845699192
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855730694
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1996
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
157.25
263.64
224.09
147.50
125.38
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
245.00
208.25
147.50
125.38
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This is the first book to cover in a comprehensive way, the conduct and structure of the international sugar industry from cultivation right through to end use. The authors look in detail at the workings of the growing and production sector and the trends in world production, consumption and trading of sugar. Important sections consider the policies of the world's major sugar producers and the likely future developments of the trade in the light of the developments in Eastern Europe and China, and in the substitute sugar sweetener products. The book will be an invaluable reference source for sugar producers and traders and for all those involved in the financial, advisory and investment communities.

Published in association with the International Sugar Organization

Readership

Sugar producers and traders and all those involved in the financial, advisory and investment communities

Table of Contents

Part 1 Origins, background and production: A brief history; Cultivation; Sugar in its political sociological context. Part 2 The world economy today: National policies; Supply; Demand; Exporters and importers; Substitute products. Part 3 The trade: Trends in the world trade; Trends in world prices; Futures markets. Part 4 The future: Key issues for the future.

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699192
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855730694

About the Author

Tony Hannah

Donald Spence

Donald Spence has been associated with the sugar market since the reinstatement of futures trading in 1957. As one of the original floor traders he played a part in establishing the market and helping it to evolve into the truly international arena that it is today. In 1980 he joined E.D. & F. Man where he was chiefly engaged on research. He now writes extensively on commodities, futures and options and related topics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.