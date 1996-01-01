The International Sugar Trade
1st Edition
Description
This is the first book to cover in a comprehensive way, the conduct and structure of the international sugar industry from cultivation right through to end use. The authors look in detail at the workings of the growing and production sector and the trends in world production, consumption and trading of sugar. Important sections consider the policies of the world's major sugar producers and the likely future developments of the trade in the light of the developments in Eastern Europe and China, and in the substitute sugar sweetener products. The book will be an invaluable reference source for sugar producers and traders and for all those involved in the financial, advisory and investment communities.
Published in association with the International Sugar Organization
Readership
Table of Contents
Part 1 Origins, background and production: A brief history; Cultivation; Sugar in its political sociological context. Part 2 The world economy today: National policies; Supply; Demand; Exporters and importers; Substitute products. Part 3 The trade: Trends in the world trade; Trends in world prices; Futures markets. Part 4 The future: Key issues for the future.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1996
- Published:
- 1st January 1996
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699192
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855730694
About the Author
Tony Hannah
Donald Spence
Donald Spence has been associated with the sugar market since the reinstatement of futures trading in 1957. As one of the original floor traders he played a part in establishing the market and helping it to evolve into the truly international arena that it is today. In 1980 he joined E.D. & F. Man where he was chiefly engaged on research. He now writes extensively on commodities, futures and options and related topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, UK