The International Steel Trade - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855731004, 9781845692858

The International Steel Trade

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Fish
eBook ISBN: 9781845692858
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855731004
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 28th February 1995
Page Count: 144
Description

This book provides a basic guide to the iron and steel industry in a single convenient reference source. The origins of steel and its manufacture are explained first, with a basic outline of the principal steel grades. The author then goes on to look at production and consumption and its commercial significance. He also analyses the global trade in steel and shows its importance to the metals industry as alloying elements and coatings. The final section considers the future for steel, the changing trade patterns, environmental issues and the threat of substitutes to the industry.

Readership

Producers, traders, brokers, institutional investors, and students

Table of Contents

Background and origins of steel; Properties and applications of steel; Steel products and manufacturing process; Production of iron and steel; Steelmaking raw materials; Steel consumption; Patterns of trade in steel; Steel pricing; Commercial and economic significance of steel; Future trends.

About the Author

Peter Fish

Affiliations and Expertise

Managing Director, MEPS (Europe) Ltd

