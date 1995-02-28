The International Steel Trade
1st Edition
Description
This book provides a basic guide to the iron and steel industry in a single convenient reference source. The origins of steel and its manufacture are explained first, with a basic outline of the principal steel grades. The author then goes on to look at production and consumption and its commercial significance. He also analyses the global trade in steel and shows its importance to the metals industry as alloying elements and coatings. The final section considers the future for steel, the changing trade patterns, environmental issues and the threat of substitutes to the industry.
Readership
Producers, traders, brokers, institutional investors, and students
Table of Contents
Background and origins of steel; Properties and applications of steel; Steel products and manufacturing process; Production of iron and steel; Steelmaking raw materials; Steel consumption; Patterns of trade in steel; Steel pricing; Commercial and economic significance of steel; Future trends.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1995
- Published:
- 28th February 1995
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845692858
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855731004
About the Author
Peter Fish
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director, MEPS (Europe) Ltd