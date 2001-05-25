The International Spirits Industry
1st Edition
Description
Although consumption of spirits on a global scale is vast, the spirits industry derives its profits from a relatively small number of countries and product lines. This valuable book provides an overview of all aspects of the industry, covering all major categories of spirits, and contains a wealth of information on trading statistics, regulations and consumption patterns. It discusses the challenges facing the giant companies, profiling the leading companies in detail, and assesses whether their structure is appropriate to long-term success in the industry.
The international spirits industry offers the most comprehensive picture currently available of the dynamics and structure of this fascinating business and shows:
- How spirits fit into the global business in alcoholic beverages
- Why the image and popular perception of the alcohol business is so important
- How health concerns are likely to affect the future of the business
- How spirits are produced, regulated, distributed and taxed
- How consumption patterns are changing and why women are becoming more important to the industry
- What strategies companies can adopt for building brands
- How profitable the industry is and how the major players are adapting themselves to new challenges such as the Internet
Readership
Analysts, economists, and all those involved in the production, distribution, and sales of spirits worldwide
Table of Contents
The big picture; The production of spirits; Distribution and regulation; Consumption; Company profiles; Industry profitability; The future; Appendices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 25th May 2001
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855738799
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855735118
About the Author
John Wakely
John Wakely is a Managing Director at Lehman Brothers in London. For over 20 years he has been involved in the research of the international alcoholic drinks industry, being one of the first analysts in the City to undertake cross-border sector analysis of the consumer industry. He has worked in both the City and on Wall St, moving to London in 1985 to become Merrill Lynch's first analyst in Europe. He has achieved many rankings as a leading drinks analyst, but his most treasured ranking is to have been voted the 'spirits' analyst, in a competition sponsored by Pernod Ricard and to have received his weight – nearly 100kg – in malt whisky.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lehman Brothers