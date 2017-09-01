The International Society for Gender Medicine: History and Highlights is about a major step in the improvement of quality in medicine, namely the long overdue understanding that women are different from men in every system of the body and may require different approaches in diagnosis and treatment. This is not a textbook, nor is it a scientific publication. It is the story of the International Society for Gender Medicine (IGM) as soon through the eyes of 12 pioneers of Gender and Sex Specific Medicine (GSSM) from seven countries, five of whom were the founds of IGM in 2006. It describes the development of this new science in the respective countries and academic environments of the authors, their very personal experience while promoting, and implementing their vision of GSSM, their frustrations, successes, and achievements.

The field of gender-specific medicine examines how normal human biology and physiology differ between men and women and how the diagnosis and treatment of disease differs as a function of gender and sex. Among the areas of greatest difference are cardiovascular disease, mood disorders, the immune system, cancer, osteoporosis, diabetes, obesity, and infectious diseases.

This book is essential reading for all researchers, graduate students, practitioners, and anyone interested in this diverse and thriving field. From the early beginning, to the recent NIH mandate that females be included in pre-clinical as well as clinical research and that research results be reported by sex, the quick read will broaden your understanding of the history of the field and highlight where the future is headed.