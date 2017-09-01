The International Society for Gender Medicine
1st Edition
History and Highlights
Description
The International Society for Gender Medicine: History and Highlights is about a major step in the improvement of quality in medicine, namely the long overdue understanding that women are different from men in every system of the body and may require different approaches in diagnosis and treatment. This is not a textbook, nor is it a scientific publication. It is the story of the International Society for Gender Medicine (IGM) as soon through the eyes of 12 pioneers of Gender and Sex Specific Medicine (GSSM) from seven countries, five of whom were the founds of IGM in 2006. It describes the development of this new science in the respective countries and academic environments of the authors, their very personal experience while promoting, and implementing their vision of GSSM, their frustrations, successes, and achievements.
The field of gender-specific medicine examines how normal human biology and physiology differ between men and women and how the diagnosis and treatment of disease differs as a function of gender and sex. Among the areas of greatest difference are cardiovascular disease, mood disorders, the immune system, cancer, osteoporosis, diabetes, obesity, and infectious diseases.
This book is essential reading for all researchers, graduate students, practitioners, and anyone interested in this diverse and thriving field. From the early beginning, to the recent NIH mandate that females be included in pre-clinical as well as clinical research and that research results be reported by sex, the quick read will broaden your understanding of the history of the field and highlight where the future is headed.
Key Features
- Illustrates how major universities and organizations around the world concentrated first on the unexplored world of women's biology and then progressively adopted the larger view of the importance of investigating and comparing both sexes through all levels of biomedical research
- Notes the recent NIH statement that funding would depend on inclusion of two sexes in scientific protocols wherever possible as an important affirmation of the legitimacy of gender specific science
- Addresses challenges for the future: how to incorporate both sexes in investigative protocols in a scientifically valid way, and whether or not the cost of including two sexes in protocols will be prohibitively expensive
- Dispels the idea that gender-specific medicine is women's medicine and how changing the name of most of the organizations currently advocating and developing gender specific medicine to include men and women (rather than just women) in their group name would help dispel this notion
Readership
Basic Scientists, Cardiologists, Dieticians, Endocrinologists, Gastroenterologists, General / Family Practitioners, Immunologists, Obstetricians, Pediatricians, Pharmacologists, Primary Care Practitioners, Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Public health researchers and workers, Pulmonologists, Students in all biomedical disciplines. Any academic professional who is involved in the diagnosis and treatment of men and women
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 – Introduction – How far we have come
Chapter 2 – History and Key Players
- Hiroaki Shimokawa, MD, PhD. , President, Japanese Society for Gender-specific Medicine Professor and Chairman, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine
- Marek Glezerman, MD, Professor Emeritus, Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, President, The International Society for Gender Medicine, President, The Israel Society for Gender Medicine, Director, Research Center for Gender Medicine, Rabin Medical Center, Israel
- Alyson J. McGregor MD, MA, Director, Division of Sex and Gender in Emergency Medicine (SGEM), Co-Director, Sex and Gender in Emergency Medicine (SGEM) Fellowship, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine
Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University
- Gillian Einstein, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, Associate Professor, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, Director, Collaborative Graduate Program in Women's Health, Visiting Professor of Neuroscience and Gender Medicine, Linköping University, Sweden, Chair, Institute Advisory Board, Institute of Gender and Health, Canadian Institutes of Health Research
- Karin Schenck-Gustafsson MD, PhD, Professor of Cardiology, Founder and Chair, Centre for Gender Medicine, Karolinska Institutet and Karolinska University Hospital
- Vera Regitz-Zagrosek,
- Maria Grazia Modena – Italy
- Virginia Miller, Mayo Clinic, Principal Investigator, Specialized Center for Research of Sex Differences, Mayo Clinic, 2012-present; Research Director, Mayo Clinic's Building Interdisciplinary Research Careers in Women's Health (a National Institutes of Health-funded training program for junior faculty), 2010-present
- Marjorie Jenkins, MD MEHP, Professor of Medicine, Associate Dean for Women Faculty, Founder and Chief Science Officer, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health, Rush Endowed Chair for Excellence in Women's Health, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Chapter 3 Highlights from Berlin and into the Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 1st September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118511
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128118504
About the Editor
Marianne Legato
Dr. Marianne Legato, Professor Emerita of Clinical Medicine at Columbia University is an internationally known academic physician, author, lecturer, and specialist in gender-specific medicine. She is founding member of the International Society for Gender Medicine and also the founder and director of The Partnership for Gender-Specific Medicine at Columbia University and its next iteration, The Foundation for Gender-Specific Medicine. These enterprises are the first collaborations between academic medicine and the private sector focused solely on gender-specific medicine: the science of how normal human biology differs between men and women and of how the diagnosis and treatment of disease differs as a function of gender and sex. Her ground breaking-reference, Principles of Gender-Specific Medicine: Gender in the Genomic Era, is now in its third edition. She has published extensively on Gender and Sex Specific Medicine, both scientifically and for the lay public. She is also the founding editor of the journal Gender Medicine, and the journal Gender and the Genome, published for the scientific community. In 1992, Dr. Legato won the American Heart Association’s Blakeslee Award for the best book written for the lay public on cardiovascular disease. She is a practicing internist in New York City and has been listed each year in New York Magazine’s "Best Doctors" since the feature’s inception in 1993.
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, PhD (hon.c.), FACP, Professor Emerita of Clinical Medicine, Columbia University College of Medicine, New York, NY, USA; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Department of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
Marek Glezerman
Marek Glezerman, MD, is Professor Emeritus of Obstetrics and Gynecology and currently Head of Gender Medicine and chairperson of the Ethics committee at the Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University. He is regarded as one of the most senior gynecologists/obstetricians in Israel and has in the past 25 years chaired in succession the departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology at three major health care centers in Israel. He is the founding president of the Israel Society of Gender Medicine, president of the International Society for Gender Medicine and director of the Research Center for Gender Medicine at the Rabin Medical Center. He has written/edited 6 books and published more than 330 scientific articles in professional journals and chapters in obstetric and gynecologic text books. His latest book "Gender Medicine" has been published in 2016 and is currently being translated into seven languages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel