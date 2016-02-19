The International Silver Trade - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730670, 9781845699185

The International Silver Trade

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Mohide
eBook ISBN: 9781845699185
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855730670
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st July 1992
Page Count: 192
Description

Thomas Mohide, one of the world's acknowledged silver authorities has produced a panoramic study of this remarkable commodity. It provides in-depth analysis of the outlook in all demand sectors, the future availability from mines and recovered from scrap, the changing structure of the industry and the anticipated supply and demand brackets. Coupled with a look at markets, price, consumption and applied technology the result is a book of global interest for anyone in the mining or financial professions.

Readership

Anyone in the mining or financial professions

Table of Contents

Origins and history of silver; Exploration for minerals; Sources of silver; Mining; Extraction and refining of silver; Stocks and inventories of silver bullion; Properties and uses of silver; Demand and consumption; Price of silver; Trading.

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699185
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855730670

About the Author

Thomas Mohide

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Canadian Government Adviser, Precious Metals Consultant

