The International Silver Trade
1st Edition
Description
Thomas Mohide, one of the world's acknowledged silver authorities has produced a panoramic study of this remarkable commodity. It provides in-depth analysis of the outlook in all demand sectors, the future availability from mines and recovered from scrap, the changing structure of the industry and the anticipated supply and demand brackets. Coupled with a look at markets, price, consumption and applied technology the result is a book of global interest for anyone in the mining or financial professions.
Readership
Anyone in the mining or financial professions
Table of Contents
Origins and history of silver; Exploration for minerals; Sources of silver; Mining; Extraction and refining of silver; Stocks and inventories of silver bullion; Properties and uses of silver; Demand and consumption; Price of silver; Trading.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1992
- Published:
- 31st July 1992
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699185
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855730670
About the Author
Thomas Mohide
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Canadian Government Adviser, Precious Metals Consultant