The international paper trade discusses the whole spectrum of the pulp and paper industry and is designed for busy readers in the industry and its allied trades who need a thorough understanding of the trade.



The international paper trade provides a comprehensive

guide to the:

Fundamentals of the paper business

Drivers of change and their effects

Changing nature of the business

The book begins with a brief outline of the history and technology of the industry and goes on to show the production, consumption, import and export levels in the major regions for the last 15-20 years. Tom Bolton then examines the factors that are driving the industry today, including forestry issues, the principal raw materials used in pulp and paper manufacture, and environmental issues. Finally, the book looks to the future and what the next decade holds for the industry.