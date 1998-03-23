The International Paper Trade
1st Edition
The international paper trade discusses the whole spectrum of the pulp and paper industry and is designed for busy readers in the industry and its allied trades who need a thorough understanding of the trade.
The international paper trade provides a comprehensive
guide to the:
- Fundamentals of the paper business
- Drivers of change and their effects
- Changing nature of the business
Producers, traders, brokers, institutional investors, and students
Overview of the paper industry; Manufacturing and conversion; World consumption; Production, import and export; Forestry; Raw materials; Recycling and recycling materials; Environmental issues; Challenges to the paper industry; Summary of main points.
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 23rd March 1998
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845692834
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855732520
Tom Bolton
Tom Bolton has accumulated a lifetime's experience in the international paper industry having worked for a number of major manufacturers as a research and development scientist and in technical and production management and general management. He is author of The international paper trade and, with Clive Capps, is author of the recently published Current practice in environmental reporting the pulp and paper industry and series editor for the Woodhead Current practice in environmental reporting series as a whole.