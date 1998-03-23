The International Paper Trade - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855732520, 9781845692834

The International Paper Trade

1st Edition

Authors: Tom Bolton
eBook ISBN: 9781845692834
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855732520
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 23rd March 1998
Page Count: 192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
177.00
150.45
195.00
165.75
255.00
216.75
274.54
233.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
131.75
195.00
165.75
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The international paper trade discusses the whole spectrum of the pulp and paper industry and is designed for busy readers in the industry and its allied trades who need a thorough understanding of the trade.

The international paper trade provides a comprehensive
guide to the:

  • Fundamentals of the paper business
  • Drivers of change and their effects
  • Changing nature of the business
The book begins with a brief outline of the history and technology of the industry and goes on to show the production, consumption, import and export levels in the major regions for the last 15-20 years. Tom Bolton then examines the factors that are driving the industry today, including forestry issues, the principal raw materials used in pulp and paper manufacture, and environmental issues. Finally, the book looks to the future and what the next decade holds for the industry.

Readership

Producers, traders, brokers, institutional investors, and students

Table of Contents

Overview of the paper industry; Manufacturing and conversion; World consumption; Production, import and export; Forestry; Raw materials; Recycling and recycling materials; Environmental issues; Challenges to the paper industry; Summary of main points.

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845692834
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855732520

About the Author

Tom Bolton

Tom Bolton has accumulated a lifetime's experience in the international paper industry having worked for a number of major manufacturers as a research and development scientist and in technical and production management and general management. He is author of The international paper trade and, with Clive Capps, is author of the recently published Current practice in environmental reporting the pulp and paper industry and series editor for the Woodhead Current practice in environmental reporting series as a whole.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.