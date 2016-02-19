The International Nickel Trade - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730496, 9780857099969

The International Nickel Trade

1st Edition

Authors: Simon Clow
eBook ISBN: 9780857099969
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855730496
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1992
Page Count: 160
Description

Nickel is an internationally traded commodity and the smallest of the LME's six base metals contracts. Its unique characteristics allow a variety of commercial and industrial applications, the most important of which is undoubtedly in the production of stainless steels. Simon Clow has set out to paint an overall picture of the nickel trade; the result is a book which genuinely covers the entire industry. It describes the history and growth, defines areas of production and explains the mechanisms of demand and consumption. Above all the book is concerned with patterns of supply, with prices and with attitudes towards different pricing mechanisms.

Readership

Producers, traders, brokers, institutional investors, and students

Table of Contents

History of the nickel industry; The production of nickel; The consumption of nickel; Major Western nickel producers; The geography of world nickel supply; Nickel trading; Politics and nickel; Prospects for nickel supply and demand.

About the Author

Simon Clow

