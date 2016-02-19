The International Monetary System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444898173, 9781483297156

The International Monetary System

1st Edition

An Essay in Interpretation

Authors: E. Hoffmeyer
eBook ISBN: 9781483297156
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 27th November 1992
Page Count: 267
This book interprets the historical evolution of how and why the international monetary system has been transformed. The strategies of the major decision-makers are defined and described, and an analysis made of how these strategies were adapted. The structure of the analysis differs from other such contributions, in that it does not concentrate on the way in which disturbances have developed, but rather on describing the pattern of reaction of policy makers to disturbances, and in particular on the political element in the decisions. This structure of analysis makes relevance criteria somewhat different from most academic literature on the international monetary system. A substantial amount of evidence is presented that has hitherto been largely neglected by experts; for example the sterling support schemes, the gold pool transactions, the use of the swap network, Schiller's preparation of the German block floating, the intervention pattern among key currencies, and the views arising from the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee.

In order to facilitate comparison with other presentations careful documentation is provided of the points made. Apart from the literature referred to in the Bibliography, all material used - comprising documents, memoranda, publications and communiqués - has been organized in a computer index containing about 500 entries. Background material covered by one or more of these entries is available to the interested reader.

Basic Concepts and Economic Trends. Introduction. The Blueprint Rules of Behaviour. Short-term Capital Movements. Broad Trends of Performance. The Players. Decline of the Bankers. The System and the Markets. Sterling. Phase One. Clean Support 1961-65. Sterling. Phase Two. Conditional Support 1966-74. Sterling. Phase Three. Exit Banker 1976-80. Sterling. Summary. The Dollar. Fundamentals. The Gold Pool. The Swap Network. International Reforms. Summary. The Confrontation. Tensions 1961-73. The 1961 Revaluation. The Bonn Happening 1968 and Temporary Floating 1969. The Nixon Capital Flight. The German Dilemma. Schiller and the Long Night, May 1971. Munich - Camp David - Smithsonian. The Showdown. A New Charter. The Euro-Dollar Market as Culprit. Summary. The Block Floating Experiment. The European Choice. The EC Aspirations. Some Technicalities. Disintegration of the Snake. A DM-Zone. A New Initiative. EMS, Instability 1979-83. EMS - Convergence from 1983. Basic Features of the European Block Floating. Summary. Taming the System?The Problem. In Search of a Common Policy Stance. Sovereign Lending. Recycling. Panic of 1982. The Drifting Key Currencies. Coordinated Adjustment. Summary. Shifting Strategies and Changing Powerlines. Shifting Strategies. Changing Powerlines. Bibliography. Name Index. Appendixes.

No. of pages:
267
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483297156

E. Hoffmeyer

Danmarks Nationalbank, Copenhagen, Denmark

@from:Denis Healey, MP and former Minister of Finance, UK @qu:.... based on many decades of experience as a central banker; its clarity and wisdom make it an invaluable guide to the current problems of the international monetary system. @source: @from:Jacques de Larosière, London @qu:It is a very interesting and important book, extremely well documented and thought through. @source: @from:Stephen Marris, International Economist, UK @qu:It is quite brilliant - by far the best thing written on the subject. For one thing it brings together many more of the relevant facts and figures than has been done up to now, with beautiful concision. @source:

