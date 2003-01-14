The International Meat Trade
1st Edition
Description
With various crises experienced in the meat supply chain in the UK and elsewhere, seldom has the international meat industry been subject to so much attention as it is in the opening years of the 21st century. This major looseleaf represents the first comprehensive overview of the meat industry worldwide, and looks at production, consumption, prices, trade and policy profiles and developments in the key jurisdictions for each of the major product groups – cattle, sheep, pigs and poultry. It provides a wealth of market statistics and analysis of trends, future outlook, threats and opportunities. This is an in-depth survey that no-one involved in the international meat marketplace can afford to be without.
Key Features
- Covers prices, production, consumption, imports and exports and future trends
- Analyses the impact of the WTO and the EU on the trade
- Written by a well known industry insider with an unrivalled grasp of the issues involved
Table of Contents
Part 1 Policy and support measures: World Trade Organisation; EU Mid-Term Review; US Farm Bill. Part 2 Production: Beef; Sheep meat; Pig meat; Poultry meat. Part 3 Consumption: Beef; Sheep meat; Pig meat; Poultry meat. Part 4 Exports: Beef; Sheep meat; Pig meat; Poultry meat. Part 5 Imports: Beef; Sheep meat; Pig meat; Poultry meat. Part 6 Prices: Appendices: Common Agriculture Policy; World Trade Organisation negotiations; Glossary of terms.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2003
- Published:
- 14th January 2003
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855738621
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855735347
About the Author
Jennifer Spencer
Jennifer Spencer has worked with the Meat and Livestock Commission in Milton Keynes, UK for nearly 25 years. From 1983 to 1988 she was their EEC Liaison officer, dividing her time between the UK and Brussels and involved in assessing the impact of the Common Agricultural Policy on the Meat Industry. From 1988 to 1993 she was Principal Economist, writing extensively for in-house publications and trade journals. For the last eight years she has been the manager of the MLC's Economics Services, transforming it from an industry-funded activity to one that is now run on a commercial basis. In this role she leads the development and operation of market information systems and has co-authored and edited numerous specialist reports on the UK and international meat industries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Economics Manager, Meat and Livestock Commission