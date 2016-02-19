The International Gold Trade - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730724, 9781845699178

The International Gold Trade

1st Edition

Authors: Tony Warwick-Ching
eBook ISBN: 9781845699178
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855730724
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 28th February 1993
Page Count: 304
Description

Activity in the gold markets has focused investors' attention on this unique commodity. To provide the reader with a better understanding of the trade the book is set out in three sections. The first sketches the structure of the gold market from the point of view of the commodity analyst before reviewing in detail the institutions and practices of bullion and futures trading; the second looks at gold mining setting the boom of the past decade in the context of a longer term perspective; the third surveys the used of gold, past and present, and discusses the metal's future prospects.

Readership

Anyone in the mining or financial professions

Table of Contents

Part 1 Markets and trade: The structure of the market; Bullion trading centres and transactions; Bullion offtake and international trade; Futures and options. Part 2 The production of gold: Geology, mining and refining; Gold mining – the big producers; Gold mining – other producers. Part 3 The uses of gold: Jewellery; Industry and coinage; Gold as money; The gold price – history and prospects.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699178
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855730724

About the Author

Tony Warwick-Ching

Affiliations and Expertise

Virtual Metals Research

