The International Civil Service: Changing Role and Concepts focuses on the roles and concepts of international civil service and suggestions of possible directions for international administration. The manuscript first offers information on the changing concepts of international civil service, including the traditional view and conflicting concepts of an international civil service. The selection then takes a look at recruitment and United Nations system. Recruitment policy relative to programs and budget planning and elements of recruitment policy and personnel policy are also discussed. The recruitment policies of the International Labor Organization, Food and Agriculture Organization, World Health Organization, and International Telecommunications Union are presented. The book examines career development in the United Nations system, including areas for potential interagency cooperation or system-wide programs and provisions on an improved career development system. The text also underscores the involvement of women in international civil service. The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in international civil service.