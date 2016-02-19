The International Civil Service - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080246437, 9781483147994

The International Civil Service

1st Edition

Changing Role and Concepts

Editors: Norman A. Graham Robert S. Jordan
eBook ISBN: 9781483147994
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 258
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Description

The International Civil Service: Changing Role and Concepts focuses on the roles and concepts of international civil service and suggestions of possible directions for international administration. The manuscript first offers information on the changing concepts of international civil service, including the traditional view and conflicting concepts of an international civil service. The selection then takes a look at recruitment and United Nations system. Recruitment policy relative to programs and budget planning and elements of recruitment policy and personnel policy are also discussed. The recruitment policies of the International Labor Organization, Food and Agriculture Organization, World Health Organization, and International Telecommunications Union are presented. The book examines career development in the United Nations system, including areas for potential interagency cooperation or system-wide programs and provisions on an improved career development system. The text also underscores the involvement of women in international civil service. The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in international civil service.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Acknowledgments

Glossary

Chapter 1 The Changing Concepts of The International Civil Service

Chapter 2 Recruitment and the United Nations System

The Elements Of Recruitment Policy

The Recruitment Of Staff in the Professional Category in the United Nations System

Chapter 3 Career Development In The United Nations System

Chapter 4 Women In The International Civil Service

Chapter 5 The International Civil Service and the Changing United Nations

Bibliography

Index

About the Editors


Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483147994

About the Editor

Norman A. Graham

Robert S. Jordan

