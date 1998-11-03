The International Banana Trade - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734050, 9781845692797

The International Banana Trade

1st Edition

Authors: Julian Roche
eBook ISBN: 9781845692797
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734050
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 3rd November 1998
Page Count: 288
Description

The unique characteristic of the international banana trade is distinguished from other commodity trades by the intensity of its politics and the importance of a small number of companies which have dominated the trade for over
a hundred years.

This book provides a comprehensive guide to the trade in the world's most popular fruit. Covering all aspects of the trade from patterns of production and consumption to pricing trends, from details of the companies involved to consideration of international political constraints.

Analysts and policy makers within the trade or governmental organisations, economists, food retailers, marketing professionals and students of international affairs need look no further for a reliable reference guide to this complex
trade.

Key Features

  • Origins and growth of the world trade
  • The role of the multinationals and other companies
  • Analysis of individual producer countries

Readership

Analysts and policy makers within the trade or governmental organizations, economists, food retailers, marketing professionals and students of international affairs

Table of Contents

Bananas; Production; History of the world trade; Banana imports and consumption; International companies; Production in individual countries; EU banana regime; The reefer business; Costs and prices; How bananas are traded; The future.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845692797
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855734050

About the Author

Julian Roche

Ratings and Reviews

