The International Banana Trade
1st Edition
Description
The unique characteristic of the international banana trade is distinguished from other commodity trades by the intensity of its politics and the importance of a small number of companies which have dominated the trade for over
a hundred years.
This book provides a comprehensive guide to the trade in the world's most popular fruit. Covering all aspects of the trade from patterns of production and consumption to pricing trends, from details of the companies involved to consideration of international political constraints.
Analysts and policy makers within the trade or governmental organisations, economists, food retailers, marketing professionals and students of international affairs need look no further for a reliable reference guide to this complex
trade.
Key Features
- Origins and growth of the world trade
- The role of the multinationals and other companies
- Analysis of individual producer countries
Readership
Analysts and policy makers within the trade or governmental organizations, economists, food retailers, marketing professionals and students of international affairs
Table of Contents
Bananas; Production; History of the world trade; Banana imports and consumption; International companies; Production in individual countries; EU banana regime; The reefer business; Costs and prices; How bananas are traded; The future.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 3rd November 1998
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845692797
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855734050